Bielsa Leaves Out Suarez and Nandez in Uruguay World Cup Squad Overhaul

Marcelo Bielsa names final 26-man squad for World Cup, dropping veteran Luis Suarez and Nahitan Nandez in favor of younger players, with Darwin Nunez leading the attack despite recent club inactivity.

Montevideo, Uruguay - In a move that has stirred significant debate among fans and analysts, Uruguay 's national team coach Marcelo Bielsa unveiled his final 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup , notably omitting veterans Luis Suarez and Nahitan Nandez.

The announcement, made on Sunday, underscores Bielsa's commitment to a youth-driven revolution, prioritizing players in their prime over aging stars. Suarez, at 39, had previously hinted at an international return, even reversing his retirement from the national team after a 20-month absence, stating he would be available if needed.

However, his recent criticisms of Bielsa's management style, which he claimed had divided the dressing room, may have influenced the decision. Suarez later apologized for those remarks, but it was not enough to secure a spot. Nandez, 30, who featured in several qualifiers, also fell victim to Bielsa's overhaul, as the coach phases out veterans in favor of a squad built around a defensive spine led by Ronald Araujo, Jose Maria Gimenez, and Mathias Olivera.

The midfield is where Bielsa's philosophy truly shines, with the inclusion of Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Ugarte, and Nicolas de la Cruz, all known for their energy, pressing intensity, and tactical discipline. This quartet embodies the high-octane style that Bielsa has become famous for, capable of both disrupting opponents and launching quick transitions.

The forward line, however, presents a potential concern, as it is spearheaded by Darwin Nunez, who has not played for his club Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League since February due to registration complications after the club signed former Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema. Nunez's lack of match fitness raises questions about Uruguay's attacking potency, though Bielsa has expressed confidence in his ability to adapt and lead the line.

The full squad includes a mix of experienced defenders and dynamic midfielders, with Guillermo Varela, Santiago Bueno, Sebastian Caceres, Joaquin Piquerez, and Matias Vina providing depth in defense. Midfield options also feature Emiliano Martinez, Agustin Canobbio, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Rodrigo Zalazar, Facundo Pellistri, Maximiliano Araujo, and Brian Rodriguez. This selection reflects Bielsa's preference for versatility and work rate over individual stardom. Uruguay has been placed in Group H alongside Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde, and Spain.

They will kick off their campaign against Saudi Arabia on June 15, followed by matches against Cape Verde and Spain. The group is considered challenging, with Spain being favorites, but Bielsa's tactics and the squad's youthful energy could see Uruguay advance. The omission of Suarez and Nandez, however, remains a talking point, as many believe their experience would have been invaluable in a tournament setting.

Only time will tell if Bielsa's gamble pays off or if it leads to another early exit for the two-time World Cup champions





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