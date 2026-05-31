Bezzecchi Clinches First Mugello Victory as Aprilia Stages Dramatic Finish

Marco Bezzecchi overtook teammate Jorge Martin and former champion Francesco Bagnaia in the final ten laps to win the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, delivering Aprilia's first win on home soil during Ducati's centenary celebrations.

In a thrilling finale at the historic Mugello circuit on Sunday, Marco Bezzecchi of Aprilia Racing secured his first MotoGP victory on home soil, edging out his teammate Jorge Martin by a margin of three seconds.

The race, which formed part of Ducati's centenary celebrations on Italian soil, saw the Italian rider mount a decisive challenge with ten laps remaining, overtaking three‑time Mugello winner Francesco Bagnaia to claim the lead. Bezzecchi's surge came after a strategic battle that saw Martin also pass Bagnaia, pushing the reigning champion down to third place. The final laps unfolded with relentless pace from the two Aprilia riders, each trading positions and testing the limits of their machines.

In the end, Bezzecchi held firm, crossing the finish line with a clear interval that underscored his growing confidence and the strength of the Aprilia package on the fast, flowing Mugello layout. Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia, who had dominated the early stages and led for much of the race, was forced to defend against a rapid closing pace from his teammates.

Despite his experience and a three‑year streak of victories at Mugello from 2022 to 2024, Bagnaia could not maintain his advantage when the race entered its decisive phase. The Italian's lead crumbled as Bezzecchi, displaying a blend of calculated aggression and precise braking, moved into first place with ten laps to go. Jorge Martin, too, seized the moment to pass Bagnaia, further complicating the leader's efforts.

Bagnaia's struggle highlighted the intense competition within the Aprilia camp and the fine margins that separate podium finishes in the premier class. The race also featured a dramatic late‑race scramble for the final podium spot. Trackhouse rider Ai Ogura, representing the burgeoning Japanese talent pool, briefly claimed third place on the final lap, only to be pipped by Bagnaia in the closing metres.

This fleeting overtaking maneuver prevented an outright lockout of the podium by Aprilia, adding a layer of tension to an already electrifying contest. The Mugello crowd, treated to an unexpected yet captivating showdown, witnessed a blend of seasoned expertise and emerging talent that epitomised the spirit of MotoGP.

The event not only celebrated Ducati's 100‑year legacy but also marked a watershed moment for Bezzecchi, whose triumph on the Italian circuit may signal a new era of competition among the sport's elite riders





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