Beyond Tests: Cultivating Essential Writing Skills in the Age of AI

Experts emphasize the critical need for Malaysian students to develop robust real-world writing competence, moving beyond mere examination performance. In an era dominated by artificial intelligence, human judgment and the ability to articulate complex ideas are paramount for personal and professional growth, particularly within STEM fields.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of education, particularly with the pervasive influence of artificial intelligence, the cultivation of genuine real-world writing competence among pupils has become an imperative. While recent accolades, such as the milestone achieved in the South-East Asia Primary Learning Metrics (SEA-PLM) 2024, offer a glimpse into performance, educational specialists underscore that a pupil’s writing prowess must be assessed and nurtured far beyond standardized test outcomes.

Dr. Norfaizal Jamain, a lecturer in languages and linguistics at Universiti Malaya, advocates for a fundamental restructuring of writing, positioning it as a cornerstone skill for holistic personal development rather than a mere instrument for academic assessment. He points out a significant flaw in the current educational paradigm: the tendency to confine the role of writing primarily to examinations and grading.

According to Dr. Jamain, when students are prompted only to produce outputs without engaging in the crucial subprocesses of ideation, meticulous planning, coherent structuring, and thoughtful evaluation, they are fundamentally failing to acquire authentic writing abilities. While he acknowledges that SEA-PLM results can indicate a student's capacity for idea organization, contextual comprehension, and structured presentation, Dr. Jamain issues a stern caution against assuming universal high-level critical thinking among all pupils. He highlights that the data reveals a sobering reality: only approximately 21% of Malaysian pupils who participated in the assessment reached the highest proficiency level, leaving the majority concentrated at moderate and lower tiers of writing competency.

A pronounced weakness identified is the undue emphasis placed on grammatical correctness and adherence to format, often at the expense of cultivating robust idea development and meaningful engagement with content. Furthermore, Dr. Jamain notes that pupils attending vernacular schools frequently encounter language transfer challenges that are not systematically addressed within the curriculum, further exacerbating these writing deficiencies.

The chasm between academic performance and practical application becomes starkly evident beyond the confines of the classroom, especially within the technical domains. Emerita Prof. Datuk Dr. Noraini Idris, president and founder of the National Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Association, observes that Malaysian graduates, despite possessing strong technical knowledge, frequently struggle to translate intricate concepts into language that is accessible and understandable to a lay audience. She describes a discernible language barrier within STEM fields, where while technical vocabulary might be well-understood, the ability to skillfully integrate this specialized language into a coherent and persuasive argumentative structure remains an underdeveloped skill among a significant portion of young individuals.

Prof. Noraini elaborates that when students experience difficulties with complex reading and writing tasks, their capacity to interpret and effectively communicate scientific problems is inevitably compromised. She powerfully illustrates this point by stating that without the fundamental ability to communicate, even a groundbreaking scientific discovery remains isolated, unable to influence policy decisions or contribute to tangible improvements in people's lives.

As an adviser to the Universiti Malaya STEM Centre and an honorary professor, Prof. Noraini adamantly asserts that the proliferation of AI tools does not diminish the importance of human writing skills; rather, it amplifies it. She posits that as AI increasingly handles routine tasks like code generation or the drafting of basic technical documentation, the unique value of human intellect shifts towards sophisticated synthesis and the crucial element of ethical oversight – a domain where writing plays an indispensable role. The act of writing, whether a lab report or a research proposal, compels students to transform nebulous data into a structured and logical narrative. This process, she explains, is a potent catalyst for deep critical thinking, as one cannot articulate something clearly without a profound understanding of the subject matter.

In this evolving context, Prof. Noraini stresses that STEM professionals must not only be adept at utilizing AI but also possess the critical faculty to guide and evaluate its outputs. She calls for individuals capable of formulating effective prompts and meticulously assessing AI-generated content to ensure accuracy and relevance to human needs and contexts. Without these foundational writing competencies, she warns, students who become overly reliant on AI risk losing their ability to identify and rectify errors. In a world increasingly shaped by AI, she firmly believes that those who can write with clarity, authority, and empathy will be the leaders, while those who merely depend on the click of a button to generate content are at risk of remaining replaceable.

Instead of outright rejection of AI, Dr. Norfaizal proposes a strategic integration, focusing on its role as a supportive tool within the writing process rather than a complete substitute for cognitive effort. He suggests that assignments should require students to present initial drafts, demonstrate language refinement, and articulate the rationale behind their revisions. This approach, he argues, would shift writing instruction away from exercises purely focused on structure towards methodologies grounded in genuine discourse, persuasive argumentation, and reflective practice, thereby truly fortifying critical thinking abilities. Failure to adopt such a paradigm, he warns, risks producing graduates who are technologically proficient but fundamentally deficient in essential real-world communication skills.

Echoing these concerns, Prof. Dr. Sivabala Naidu, president of the Malaysian English Language Teaching Association (Melta) and dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at Quest International University, observes that pupils with limited exposure to language-rich environments tend to produce responses that are brief, formulaic, and heavily reliant on rote memorization of patterns. He highlights the critical importance of fostering a low-anxiety learning environment as a key strategy for nurturing writing skills, encouraging pupils to embrace experimentation, learn from their mistakes, and continuously improve. Prof. Sivabala concludes by emphasizing that pedagogical strategies such as oral rehearsal, collaborative writing projects, and active peer interaction serve as invaluable bridges that effectively connect the process of thinking with the articulation of written expression, ultimately leading to more profound and nuanced writing development





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