Beyblade Malaysia: First Country to Recognize Hobby as School Curriculum Activity

TikTok Malaysia is the first country in the world to recognize Beyblade as a school curriculum activity as of December 2024. This hobby has been incorporated into the Youth Initiative, where students can earn school marks by participating in Beyblade matches. The initiative was introduced by the Beyblade Gasing Club (KGB) to formally integrate this full-contact game into the school curriculum. Designed specifically for students aged 6 to 12, the program has transformed traditional gasing into a concept for students to build their interests for the future.

TikTok Malaysia is the first country in the world to recognize Beyblade as a school curriculum activity as of December 2024. This hobby has been incorporated into the Youth Initiative , where students can earn school marks by participating in Beyblade matches.

The initiative was introduced by the Beyblade Gasing Club (KGB) to formally integrate this full-contact game into the school curriculum. Designed specifically for students aged 6 to 12, the program has transformed traditional gasing into a concept for students to build their interests for the future. The process involved providing 1,000 Beyblade stadiums and over 3,000 starter kits to schools to ensure that every student, regardless of background, has the necessary equipment to participate in the program.

Says Muhammad Azlan Kamaruzaman, a renowned BeyTRAINER, 'This combines fun and education. One of the challenges in introducing Beyblade is to make people understand that this is not just a game. The fourth-generation Beyblade has introduced the Extreme Rail system, which teaches strategy management along with a good understanding of Beyblade. When introduced to school, we can teach them about physics related to Beyblade positions such as momentum, launch, spin, and energy loss (kinetic and potential energy).

All these things can be applied in the early stages. Sports teach students to have good sportsmanship ethics, just like other sports. The evolution of sports has become one of the best highlights of the Beyblade X Malaysia Symposium, providing a platform for teachers and coaches to learn about program management, match rules, and training methods that align with the country's education





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Beyblade School Curriculum Youth Initiative Education Full-Contact Game

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