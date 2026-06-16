Bersatu Vows All-Out Fight as PAS Cuts Ties, Eyes State Polls Under PN Banner

Following PAS's decision to end their alliance, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin declares his party is ready for a political confrontation on all fronts. He confirms Bersatu will contest the upcoming Johor and Negeri Sembilan elections under the Perikatan Nasional banner despite reported internal coordination issues within the coalition.

In a decisive statement that underscores a deepening political rift, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin declared his party is fully prepared for an all-out political confrontation with PAS following the latter's recent decision to sever their long-standing alliance.

Speaking to the press after a Supreme Council meeting at Bersatu's headquarters, Muhyiddin framed the party's stance as a direct response to PAS's move, stating, "If they have made their decision, we are ready to fight on all fronts.

" His remarks came in the wake of PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang's declaration that his party was terminating ties because Bersatu had allegedly become power-hungry and was no longer prioritising the core objective of Malay-Muslim unity. This public unraveling of cooperation between two significant Malay-Islamic political entities signals a major realignment ahead of critical state elections, setting the stage for potentially fierce three-cornered contests that could reshape the political landscape in the southern Malay peninsula.

Beyond the immediate conflict with PAS, Muhyiddin confirmed that Bersatu will unequivocally contest the upcoming Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition banner. He reiterated the party's foundational role in creating PN, asserting, "We will stand firm on this position as we helped found PN.

" This commitment persists despite his earlier admission that PN's brand remains strong, even as internal coordination appears to be faltering. Muhyiddin pointedly claimed that PN chairman Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar has not convened a meeting to strategise for the state polls, contrasting this with past practice where the coalition would gather to plan for any by-election.

He described the current situation as a "free-for-all," a clear allusion to chaotic and uncoordinated seat negotiations among coalition partners, which threatens to undermine their collective electoral effectiveness. The election dates are now set: Johor will vote on July 11, and Negeri Sembilan on August 1. The disintegration of the Bersatu-PAS alliance, coupled with reported coordination breakdowns within PN, introduces significant volatility into these state contests.

Voters will likely witness a scramble for Malay-majority seats, with Bersatu, PAS, and UMNO (the long-dominant but struggling component of the rival Barisan Nasional coalition) potentially splitting the Malay vote in numerous constituencies. Muhyiddin's combative tone suggests Bersatu intends to fiercely defend its position and influence, directly challenging PAS's narrative and positioning itself as a steadfast PN partner.

The political dynamics in both states will be closely watched as indicators of national trends, particularly regarding the strength of Islamist versus pragmatic Malay nationalist appeals and the durability of the PN coalition formed after the collapse of the PH government.





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Bersatu PAS Perikatan Nasional Muhyiddin Yassin Abdul Hadi Awang Johor Election Negeri Sembilan Election Malaysian Politics Coalition Politics

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