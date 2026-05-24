Bersatu Regrets Accusations Against PAS, Upholds Consultation Principles

In a statement, Bersatu refuted PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang's claims that Bersatu had halted efforts to strengthen the coalition, asserting that important policies were debated and settled through consultation within the supreme council.

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu has expressed its regrets regarding accusations made by PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang on Friday (May 22). In a lengthy statement by the party's political bureau on Sunday (May 24), Bersatu refuted Abdul Hadi's statement that Bersatu had rejected efforts to strengthen the PAS-led Perikatan Nasional coalition.

"Bersatu wishes to express its regret over the accusations levelled by the PAS president. Bersatu upholds the principles of consultation and discussion within the Perikatan Nasional supreme council on matters of policy and issues arising from Perikatan cooperation," the statement read. Abdul Hadi had claimed that PAS' patience was wearing thin after being "played out" by Bersatu twice.

He also said PAS was examining Bersatu's rejection of efforts to strengthen the coalition by blocking the inclusion of Malay-Muslim parties and non-extremist non-Muslim parties. Bersatu maintained that important matters concerning Perikatan's policy and direction have always been debated and decided through consultation in the supreme council.

"This has been the practice since Perikatan was led by (Bersatu president) Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin," the bureau said. The bureau further said that it is "improper" for decisions made by the supreme council to be challenged or disputed outside the council.

"Perikatan has gone through various challenges and obstacles in this journey, but major problems have been resolved through the spirit and nobility of principle, as well as the wisdom of its leadership.





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Malaysia Bersatu PAS President Consultation Principles Perikatan National Strengthening The Coalition Inclusion Of Malay-Muslim Parties Non-Extremist Non-Muslim Parties Challenges And Obstacles In Journey Major Problems Solved

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