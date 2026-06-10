Bersatu Reaffirms Commitment to Perikatan Nasional Amid PAS Exit

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin declared that the party will remain in Perikatan Nasional after PAS, a coalition member, ended its ties. He emphasized Bersatu's role as a founding member and its dedication to a people-centric agenda. Bersatu's information chief criticized Perikatan chairman Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar for indecisiveness due to PAS internal processes. Meanwhile, Gerakan also reaffirmed its commitment to the coalition, calling for clarity.

PETALING JAYA: Following the departure of PAS from Perikatan Nasional , Bersatu has declared its unwavering commitment to the coalition. The announcement was made by Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin , who emphasized that as a founding member, the party will not leave the coalition.

He stated that the decision to sever ties was entirely PAS's wish and that Bersatu will continue to strengthen its core struggles within Perikatan. Muhyiddin highlighted that under the Perikatan banner, Bersatu will persist in implementing its people-centric agenda and support the aspirations of Malaysians seeking genuine change and representative leadership. He urged party leaders and members at all levels to prioritize the interests of the people and remain motivated in facing this latest challenge.

He expressed confidence that those who support Perikatan's ideals will remain steadfast alongside the party. Bersatu's information chief, Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz, raised concerns about the performance of Perikatan chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar amid the tensions. He noted that several disputes have emerged between Bersatu and PAS, but appropriate solutions have not been forthcoming.

Tun Faisal explained that as PAS vice-president, Ahmad Samsuri is constrained in making final decisions because he must refer to the PAS president and the party's Syura Council, which has resulted in many key issues within Perikatan not being effectively resolved through coalition channels. In response to allegations that Bersatu had obstructed the Muslim unity agenda, Bersatu youth information chief Harris Idaham Rashid rubbished such claims, affirming the party's commitment to efforts to unite Malay political parties.

Separately, Gerakan has also reaffirmed its commitment to Perikatan as a coalition member despite the crisis involving its partners. Gerakan president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau said the party respects the role and contributions of both PAS and Bersatu within the coalition and will wait for further clarification on the matter. The developments underscore the ongoing political realignment within Malaysia's coalition politics, with Bersatu positioning itself as a stabilizing force within Perikatan despite the loss of a key partner.

The statements from both Bersatu and Gerakan indicate a collective effort to maintain the coalition's integrity while navigating internal disagreements. The focus now shifts to how Perikatan will address the structural issues highlighted by Tun Faisal and whether the coalition can sustain its unity moving forward





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