Bersatu Kelantan Chairman to Continue Duties as Exco

Bersatu Kelantan Chairman Datuk Kamarudin Md. Nor will continue his duties as Exco in the Kelantan Government as instructed by the Menteri Besar.

KOTA BHARU: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Kelantan's Chairman, Datuk Kamarudin Md. Nor , will continue his duties as Exco in the Kelantan Government as instructed by the Menteri Besar .

He, who is also the Chairman of the State Committee for Tourism, Culture, Arts and Heritage, said that the instruction was given during a meeting with Datuk Mohd. Nassuruddin Daud last week. He stated that so far, he has been carrying out his duties comfortably without any discrimination, and even given a little special treatment in the state Exco lineup.

'Now, I am focusing fully on my work in the tourism sector. There is no discrimination, and I have received quite special treatment when I was also absorbed into various committees, even though they are not related to tourism,' he said when met after welcoming the first group of tourists using direct flights from Jakarta, Indonesia at Sultan Ismail Petra Airport, here today.

The Member of the State Legislative Assembly (ADUN) for Ayer Lanas said that he is reluctant to think too much about what will happen in the future and is leaving everything to the decisions of the Central Leadership and the will of Allah.

'We are only state leaders while decisions are made at the central level. So, I leave my position to the will of Allah and the consideration of the Menteri Besar who has the power to choose the state Exco lineup.

'So, I think it's not necessary for us to waste our time and energy thinking about what will happen tomorrow. We do what can be done today and for tomorrow, we will do tomorrow too,' he said.

Kamarudin said that he is not paying attention to external voices regarding the relationship between the two parties and his position, as it is the Menteri Besar who has the power to decide whether there will be a reshuffle of the Exco or otherwise.

'The Menteri Besar has the power to change the political position in government administration. Whatever others say, follow him,' he said





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Bersatu Kelantan Datuk Kamarudin Md. Nor Exco Kelantan Government Menteri Besar

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