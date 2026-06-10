Bersatu Information Chief Accuses PAS Leaders of Not Walking the Talk on Islamic Teachings

Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz, Bersatu information chief, accused certain PAS leaders of not following Islamic teachings, citing grievances such as inviting sanctioned Bersatu leaders to events organized by PAS, displaying their images on banners and posters, and failing to discuss reviving its Muafakat Nasional alliance with Umno with Bersatu. He also mentioned PAS dragging its feet in amending the PN constitution and naming a new opposition leader to replace Hamzah following his sacking from Bersatu.

PETALING JAYA: Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz, Bersatu information chief, accused certain PAS leaders of not walking the talk on Islamic teachings, citing grievances such as inviting sanctioned Bersatu leaders to events organized by PAS , displaying their images on banners and posters, and failing to discuss reviving its Muafakat Nasional alliance with Umno with Bersatu .

Tun Faisal also mentioned PAS dragging its feet in amending the PN constitution and naming a new opposition leader to replace Hamzah following his sacking from Bersatu. He questioned the sincerity of PAS leaders who talk about unity daily but stab others from the back, urging them to adhere to the true morals and teachings of Islam for unity among Muslims





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Bersatu PAS Islamic Teachings Unity Among Muslims Adhering To The True Morals And Teachings Of I

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