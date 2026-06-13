Bersatu Cynical Dig at PAS President Hadi Awang Over Opposition Leader Appointment

Bersatu information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz criticized PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang for overriding the PN Supreme Council's decision to appoint Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar as the opposition leader, despite PAS having other representatives in the council.

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu has taken a cynical dig at PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang after he announced that Larut MP Hamzah Zainudin would return as the opposition leader , despite Perikatan Nasional chairman Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar replacing Hamzah in the position last month.

Bersatu information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz said Hadi had clearly vetoed the PN Supreme Council’s decision on May 16 to name Samsuri as the opposition leader to replace Hamzah. Tun Faisal pointed out that PAS had other representatives in the PN Supreme Council, including the coalition’s deputy chairman, Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan, treasurer Sanusi Nor, and youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamuddeen.

"Although the decision to appoint Samsuri as the opposition leader was made by the PN Supreme Council, which had all these PAS leaders, the PAS president, who isn’t even a member of the council, is apparently capable of overriding the decision. "It’s as though PN has adopted a ‘mullah’ (dictatorial clerical) system”, he told FMT. Hadi is not a member of the PN Supreme Council having decided not to stay on as a deputy chairman.

He previously said he would instead represent PAS on the PN presidential council. Samsuri, a PAS vice-president, took over as the opposition leader last month after Hamzah stepped down from the post in April.

However, Samsuri had yet to officially begin his parliamentary duties as opposition leader, as Dewan Rakyat only convenes on June 22. At the Reset convention earlier today, Hadi announced that Hamzah would return as the opposition leader, saying the majority of opposition MPs wanted the former Bersatu deputy president leading the bloc in Parliament. He said Hamzah had the backing of PSS’s MPs as well as former and current Bersatu MPs aligned with him.

There are currently 69 opposition MPs, of whom 43 are from PAS, 19 from Bersatu, six are independent, and one is from Muda. The six independent MPs had been sacked from Bersatu over the past year, including Hamzah, while 13 of Bersatu’s MPs have openly backed Hamzah. Tun Faisal said PAS’s actions had proven Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi right, recounting a statement he had made in May 2022 when PAS, Bersatu and Umno were still partners in Putrajaya.

"Zahid had said that PAS is two-faced, saying one thing in the day and then another thing in the night. So, we had already expected the PAS president to U-turn and override the PN Supreme Council’s decision", he said. PAS ended its political cooperation with Bersatu on Monday, but both parties remain components of PN. Hadi had said PAS could not boot Bersatu out of PN unilaterally and that this needed to be decided by the majority of components.

The other two PN components are Gerakan and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bersatu PAS Abdul Hadi Awang Perikatan Nasional Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar Hamzah Zainudin Larut MP Opposition Leader PN Supreme Council PAS President Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man Takiyuddin Hassan Sanusi Nor Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamuddeen Zahid Hamidi Putrajaya PAS Bersatu PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang PAS PAS

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