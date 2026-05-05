Bersatu Assemblymen in Negeri Sembilan to Remain in Opposition

Two Bersatu assemblymen in Negeri Sembilan will serve as the opposition, focusing on checks and balances following UMNO’s decision to stay in the Unity Government. They pledge to monitor policies and development projects for transparency and integrity.

PETALING JAYA: Two state assemblymen from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia ( Bersatu ) in Negeri Sembilan have declared their intention to remain in the opposition and play a check-and-balance role.

Labu assemblyman Mohamad Hanifah Abu Baker and Gemas assemblyman Ridzuan Ahmad stated their position is a direct response to UMNO’s decision to remain within the Unity Government in Negeri Sembilan. They emphasized their responsibility to clarify their stance given the evolving political landscape and UMNO’s continued support for the current state administration. The assemblymen affirmed their commitment to fulfilling the duties of a credible opposition, actively participating in the scrutiny of government actions within the Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly.

They pledged to diligently monitor all policies and development projects implemented in Negeri Sembilan, ensuring transparency, integrity, and prudent spending for the benefit of the people. This commitment extends to a thorough examination of how public funds are allocated and utilized, with a focus on maximizing positive outcomes for the residents of Negeri Sembilan. They believe a strong and independent opposition is crucial for good governance and accountability.

Previously, reports indicated that UMNO President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed that Barisan Nasional and UMNO in Negeri Sembilan have no intention of becoming the opposition in the state, instead choosing to remain part of the governing coalition. His statement came as a response to the political turmoil in Negeri Sembilan following the withdrawal of support from the party for the state government led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

This withdrawal of support created a period of uncertainty and speculation regarding the future of the state government. The decision by UMNO to remain within the Unity Government, despite the loss of confidence in the Menteri Besar, has prompted the Bersatu assemblymen to clearly define their role as the opposition. They see this as a necessary step to ensure that the government remains accountable to the people and that policies are implemented in a fair and transparent manner.

The assemblymen are prepared to engage in constructive criticism and offer alternative solutions to address the challenges facing Negeri Sembilan. Last week, 14 Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblymen announced their decision to withdraw support from the Negeri Sembilan state government, citing a loss of confidence in Menteri Besar Aminuddin. This move significantly altered the political dynamics in the state and led to intense negotiations and discussions among the various political parties.

The Bersatu assemblymen’s decision to remain in the opposition is a direct consequence of this political shift and UMNO’s subsequent choice to stay within the Unity Government. They believe that their role as the opposition is now more critical than ever, as they will be responsible for holding the government accountable and ensuring that the interests of the people are protected.

They intend to actively participate in debates, propose amendments to legislation, and scrutinize government spending to ensure that it aligns with the needs and priorities of the citizens of Negeri Sembilan. The assemblymen are committed to working tirelessly to represent their constituents and to advocate for policies that will improve the quality of life for all residents of the state.

They are prepared to collaborate with other opposition parties to form a united front and to effectively challenge the government on key issues





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bersatu Negeri Sembilan Opposition UMNO Unity Government State Assemblymen Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ganti MB Negeri Sembilan: ‘Hal itu masih dalam perbincangan’PKR belum menamakan mana-mana individu sekiranya parti itu mahu menggantikan Menteri Besar Negeri Sembilan, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Read more »

Checks and balances in Negeri Sembilan State Constitution safeguard against abuse of power — Hafiz HassanMAY 4 — The State of Negeri Sembilan is indeed unique. The State Constitution – the Laws of the Constitution of Negeri Sembilan, 1959 – is in two parts, which were agreed to...

Read more »

Negeri Sembilan Political Crisis: Umno’s Mixed Signals Keep Tensions SimmeringThe political impasse in Negeri Sembilan remains unresolved as conflicting statements from Umno assemblymen and leadership create uncertainty. While some Umno representatives signal withdrawal of support for Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun, party leaders downplay the issue, leaving the state government in a precarious position. Political analysts warn that the situation could escalate, especially during the upcoming state budget session, potentially triggering a crisis.

Read more »

Ahmad Zahid: ‘Unfair’ to accuse Tok Mat of masterminding Negeri Sembilan crisisKUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan plays a key role in easing the current administrative crisis in the Negeri Sembilan government, said Datuk...

Read more »

DAP arah jentera sedia hadapi pilihan raya Melaka, Johor, Negeri SembilanArahan itu dikeluaran hasil keputusan daripada mesyuarat bulanan Jawatankuasa Tertinggi Pusat (CEC) DAP yang diadakan malam semalam.

Read more »

Johor Bersatu, Muda reps question 'hasty move' to introduce nominated assemblymenMay ⁠4 (Reuters) - Meta ⁠Platforms is ‌working on a roughly $13 billion ​financing ⁠package for ⁠a data center ⁠in ‌El ⁠Paso, Texas, led ​by ‌Morgan Stanley and ⁠JPMorgan ​Chase, Bloomberg ⁠News reported on ​Monday, citing people familiar ⁠with the matter.

Read more »