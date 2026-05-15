Bersatu Appoints Mohamed Azmin as Election Director to Lead Digital Campaign and State Strategies

Bersatu is revamping its electoral machinery by appointing Mohamed Azmin as election director and launching a digital war room to target Johor, Negri Sembilan, and Melaka.

The Bersatu party has entered a critical phase of reorganization and strategic planning as it prepares for the upcoming political landscape in Malaysia. During a comprehensive supreme council meeting led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, the party leadership spent nearly four hours deliberating on current political trends and identifying the most effective ways to navigate the complex dynamics of the national and state levels.

A pivotal outcome of this session was the appointment of Mohamed Azmin, who also serves as the party secretary-general, to the role of election director. This appointment is seen as a strategic move to leverage his experience in party management and political maneuvering. Azmin is tasked with the monumental responsibility of preparing the party grassroots for future electoral battles and fostering a stronger sense of cooperation among leaders at all organizational tiers.

The party aims to unify its voice and strategy to ensure a cohesive approach when facing opposition forces. To modernize its approach to campaigning, Bersatu is investing heavily in technological infrastructure. Mohamed Azmin revealed the establishment of a centralized operations center, colloquially referred to as a war room, which is slated to become fully operational by June 1.

This facility will not be a mere physical office but a hub equipped with advanced technology and a sophisticated digital election operating system. This system is expected to streamline data collection, voter analysis, and communication strategies, allowing the party to react in real-time to shifting political currents. Complementing this digital push is a boots-on-the-ground effort led by Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Starting from May 15, extensive field auditing and monitoring operations will be deployed across the party's primary focus areas. These field operations are designed to gather raw intelligence from the electorate and ensure that the party's messaging resonates with the needs and concerns of the local population, thereby bridging the gap between high-level strategy and street-level reality.

A significant portion of the council's discussion was dedicated to regional strategies, specifically focusing on the southern states of Johor, Negri Sembilan, and Melaka. The supreme council has issued clear directives to the party leadership in Johor to intensify their engagement and cooperation with the Perikatan Nasional coalition and any other political entities that are committed to bringing systemic change to the state government.

The party views these regions as critical battlegrounds where the current political climate is ripe for shift. Recognizing the urgency, Bersatu has scheduled a high-level strategic summit in June. This meeting will bring together the top political figures and strategists from Johor, Negri Sembilan, and Melaka to refine their tactical approach and synchronize their efforts. The goal is to create a customized roadmap for each state, acknowledging the unique demographic and socio-political challenges present in each locality.

Beyond election strategy, the party is also focusing on its public image and internal structure. The council expressed its full support for the communication initiatives led by Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz, who is tasked with amplifying the party's strategic messaging through a blend of mainstream media and social media platforms. In an era of digital warfare, the party recognizes that controlling the narrative is as important as the policies themselves.

Additionally, internal restructuring has seen the appointment of Muhammad Hilman Idham as the party representative in the Perikatan Nasional supreme council, ensuring that Bersatu's interests are well-represented within the larger coalition. Further refinements to the local leadership were also confirmed, with Abdul Azim Mohd Zabidi taking charge as the Lembah Pantai party chief and Safian Mohd Yunus being appointed as the Bandar Tun Razak chief.

These changes reflect a broader effort to refresh the party's leadership and inject new energy into key constituencies. Meanwhile, the party has moved forward from the era of Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, who previously held the election director post before his expulsion from the party





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