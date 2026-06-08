Bersama to Reveal Melaka Election Candidates by Early August, Says Party President Rafizi

Parti Bersama Malaysia's president Rafizi Ramli announced that the party will finalize and announce its candidate slate for the Melaka state election in early August after a month‑long voter sentiment assessment, highlighting the party's multiracial, independent positioning.

Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli , president of Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama), said on Thursday that the party will be ready to announce the candidates it will field in the upcoming Melaka state election by early August.

The announcement will come after the party completes a month‑long assessment of voter sentiment across the state. Speaking at the conclusion of the second leg of the Jelajah Kancil tour in Ayer Keroh, Rafizi explained that Bersama's multiracial, independent stance{ } allows it to consider any constituency without being bound by traditional next the customary seat allocations that limit the major coalitions.

He stressed that this flexibility could enable the party to present a fresh alternative to the electorate, especially in a state where political competition has historically been dominated by the two major blocs. Rafizi noted that while Bersama's immediate focus remains on the pending elections in Johor and Negeri Sembilan, the party has already begun scouting potential seats in Melaka. He highlighted that the state's relatively modest population does not diminish its strategic importance.

According to party data, Bersama enjoys its strongest membership numbers in Selangor, followed by the Federal Territories, Johor and Sabah, with Melaka ranking seventh in terms of registered supporters. Despite the lower absolute figures, Rafizi argued that the quantity of members is only one measure of political strength. He emphasized that the quality of engagement - the commitment, activism and willingness of supporters to participate in ground‑level campaigning - is equally, if not more, decisive in translating membership into votes.

The party's recent outreach programmes in Melaka have, according to Rafizi, generated a level of public interest that surpasses the early experiences of previous political movements he helped to build. Community gatherings, town‑hall meetings and youth‑focused events have drawn increasingly larger crowds, suggesting a growing appetite for a political platform that positions itself beyond the conventional ethnic and coalition lines.

Rafizi expressed optimism that this momentum will continue to build as the election draws nearer, allowing Bersama to offer Melaka voters a genuine alternative that reflects multiracial cooperation and a commitment to local issues. He concluded that a clear picture of the constituencies and candidate line‑ups will be communicated by early August, giving the electorate ample time to evaluate the party's options ahead of the state poll





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Parti Bersama Malaysia Melaka State Election Rafizi Ramli Multiracial Party Candidate Announcement

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