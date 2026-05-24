Bersama's entry lacks bite due to unproven track record

Despite the entry of prominent Ramli and Nik Ahmad, Parti Bersama Malaysia faces long odds due to its unproven track record and the lack of success of other parties that have styled themselves as 'third force'. The party has a history of losses and its new leadership still needs to learn the ropes before it can hope to gain significant traction.

The formation of Parti Bersama Malaysia has generated significant interest due to the entry of prominent figures Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad . However, given the party's history and its predecessors, it seems unlikely that it will achieve significant success. party's entry into the party scene, many question the party's chances of achieving success.

The party's history is marked by losses, including in the 2018 polls where all its candidates lost their deposits. It chose not to contest the 2022 election, citing a lack of experience. Despite this, the party's new front-line figures, including Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, have generated significant interest. According to the author, Rafizi's presence may not be enough to transform the party's fortunes.

Despite his popularity among some, his record as Minister of Economy and his attacks on opposition leaders when he was a member of PKR have raised doubts about his abilities and intentions. Furthermore, his defeat in the PKR deputy president elections of Nurul Izzah Anwar sent a clear signal that his leadership prospects are limited.

Other parties that have styled themselves as 'third force' have failed to make a significant impact in the past, which casts a shadow over Parti Bersama Malaysia's chances. Despite this, the party's new leadership may still have some hope for achieving success in the future





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Parti Bersama Malaysia Rafizi Ramli Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad Malaysia Politics Third Force Party

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