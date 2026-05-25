Bersama Malaysia's 12-point programme sparks debate among Malaysians

Bersama Malaysia's 12-point programme reflects public anger over stagnant wages, rising living costs, and declining public services. The mainstream party offers universal childcare, public healthcare, and affordable housing, but its promises show a deeper failure of neoliberal economic policy. Bersama treats Malaysia's crisis as a failure of governance and assumes a cleaner, more competent capitalism can deliver prosperity for all Malaysians. However, Malaysia's economy is functioning as capitalism often does: concentrating wealth upward, labor becomes more precarious, and essential needs become increasingly commodified. The programme criticizes corruption but does not seriously address concentration of wealth. Bersama has not clearly addressed the national question of racialized economic policy differing from BN and PH. The party must offer a clear answer to its plan for race-based affirmative action or a fundamentally new framework based on class and universal social rights. A genuine third force must direct resources towards the poor and working-class households.

Bersama Malaysia 's 12-point programme reflects public anger over stagnant wages, rising living costs, and declining public services. The mainstream party offers universal childcare , public healthcare , and affordable housing , but its promises show a deeper failure of neoliberal economic policy .

Bersama treats Malaysia's crisis as a failure of governance and assumes a cleaner, more competent capitalism can deliver prosperity for all Malaysians. However, Malaysia's economy is functioning as capitalism often does: concentrating wealth upward, labor becomes more precarious, and essential needs become increasingly commodified. The programme criticizes corruption but does not seriously address concentration of wealth. Bersama has not clearly addressed the national question of racialized economic policy differing from BN and PH.

The party must offer a clear answer to its plan for race-based affirmative action or a fundamentally new framework based on class and universal social rights. A genuine third force must direct resources towards the poor and working-class households





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Bersama Malaysia 12-Point Programme Neoliberal Economic Policy Universal Childcare Public Healthcare Affordable Housing Class-Based Universalism Racialised Economic Policy Affirmative Action

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