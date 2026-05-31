Bersama Attracts Unaffiliated Voters as Majority of First 20,000 Members Have No Prior Party Ties

Former Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi reveals that 46% of Parti Bersama Malaysia's initial 20,000 members are new to party politics, with former PKR supporters forming the next largest group. The party's ethnic mix and interest from sitting lawmakers suggest a potential shift in Malaysia's political landscape.

In Kuala Lumpur on May 31, former Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad disclosed the demographic profile of the newly revitalised Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama).

The data shows that almost half of the party's first 20,000 members - 46 percent - had never previously joined any political organization. This makes unaffiliated voters the single largest source of new recruits, far surpassing former supporters of established parties. Nik Nazmi, who together with former Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli took over the dormant party earlier this month, presented the first detailed membership breakdown since the takeover.

Former PKR members accounted for 29 percent of the sign‑ups, while Amanah and Bersatu each contributed 2.5 percent, Muda 2.2 percent and DAP 1.3 percent. Collectively, only 15 percent of the new membership came from the four major Malay‑majority parties - UMNO, PAS, Bersatu and Amanah - indicating that Bersama is attracting a largely fresh electorate rather than simply absorbing the traditional party base.

The ethnic composition of the fledgling party also reveals a relatively balanced coalition: 62 percent Malay, 16 percent Indian and 15 percent Chinese. Nik Nazmi interpreted these figures as a clear signal that many Malaysians are seeking an alternative to the entrenched party system. He noted that the high proportion of first‑time party members suggests a desire for new political representation that is not tied to the historical baggage of existing parties.

Moreover, the party leadership confirmed that several sitting lawmakers from both the governing coalition and the opposition have expressed interest in joining Bersama. While five PKR MPs have already been linked to the party in public speculation, Nik Nazmi said additional legislators have approached the movement but have been asked to pause their decisions. The leadership cited concerns about governmental stability and the need to weigh strategic considerations before any formal defections take place.

Looking ahead, Bersama's leadership plans to use this diverse and largely unaffiliated membership base to position the party as a centrist alternative that can bridge ethnic and ideological divides. The party's rapid growth, fueled by individuals who have never before participated in party politics, could reshape Malaysia's electoral landscape if the momentum is sustained.

As the party prepares for upcoming local elections and potentially a national contest, its ability to convert this early enthusiasm into a coherent policy platform will be crucial. The coming weeks will test whether the attraction of new voters can translate into tangible legislative influence, especially as the party navigates invitations from current lawmakers and balances its aspirations with the pragmatic realities of Malaysia's parliamentary system





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Malaysia Parti Bersama Malaysia Nik Nazmi Political Recruitment Party Membership

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