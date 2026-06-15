Bernas Expands Adoption of Smart Farming Technologies to Enhance Padi Production

Bernas is expanding the adoption of smart farming technologies, including multispectral drone and satellite imaging, smart soil sensors, and data analytics, to improve padi production and strengthen domestic rice supply. These technologies enable early detection of crop stress and field variability, and provide real-time information on soil fertility conditions, allowing farmers to make more informed decisions and optimise resource utilisation.

Crop diseases, nutrient deficiencies, water management issues, and declining soil health are often only detected when visible symptoms appear in the field. By then, intervention options are more limited, and the risk of yield losses increases significantly.

In padi cultivation, every percentage point of yield matters. It affects farmers' incomes, production efficiency and, ultimately, the nation's ability to maintain a stable domestic rice supply. This is why the ability to identify problems early, before they become visible and more difficult to manage, is increasingly becoming a critical factor in improving productivity and strengthening food security. Today, advances in agricultural technology are making this possible.

Through multispectral drone and satellite imaging, smart soil sensors, and data analytics, farmers can now monitor crop and soil conditions with greater precision and in near real-time. These are among the technologies that Bernas is expanding through smart farming initiatives aimed at helping farmers improve productivity, optimise input use, and maximise crop performance. Multispectral imaging technology, for instance, enables the early detection of crop stress and field variability associated with nutrient deficiencies, water management issues, and potential disease risks.

This allows corrective action to be taken earlier and more precisely, helping farmers address issues before they escalate and affect yields. At the same time, smart soil sensing technology provides real-time information on soil fertility conditions, including nutrient availability, organic matter content, and other key parameters. The collected data is analysed to support more informed decision-making, enabling farmers to optimise fertiliser applications according to actual field requirements rather than relying solely on conventional schedules or broad assumptions.

The result is more efficient resource utilisation, reduced wastage, and improved farm-level productivity. The growing importance of these technologies is underscored by the challenges facing Malaysia's rice sector today. Climate variability, rising input costs, water management constraints, and shifting weather patterns continue to place increasing pressure on padi production.

These concerns were recently highlighted by agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu, who noted that nearly 90% of farmers in Kedah, including those within the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (Mada) area, had yet to begin planting earlier this year due to rising operational costs and water supply constraints. The minister also cautioned that prolonged planting delays could affect Malaysia's rice self-sufficiency level, given Kedah's critical role as the country's largest rice-producing state.

Although recent reports indicate that more than half of the farmers in the Mada area have since begun land preparation for the current planting season, the episode underscores the importance of building a more resilient, productive, and efficient rice production ecosystem. In this context, technology is no longer merely a supporting tool. It is becoming a strategic necessity.

Through the SMART Sawah Berskala Besar programme, Bernas continues to expand the adoption of technology-driven and data-based agronomic practices aimed at improving farm productivity and strengthening domestic padi production. Beyond drones and soil sensors, data-driven agriculture enables the identification of crop performance patterns, evaluation of input effectiveness, and more informed planning at the farm level.

Bernas is also supporting the development of a broader digital agriculture ecosystem through collaborations involving artificial intelligence and other digital solutions that provide farmers with more timely and accurate agronomic recommendations. What is taking place today is more than the introduction of new technologies. It represents a fundamental shift in how padi farming is managed. Where decisions were once largely driven by observation and experience, they can now be strengthened by continuous streams of data and evidence-based insights.

This transition is particularly important as global food systems face increasing uncertainty, from climate-related disruptions and supply chain vulnerabilities to geopolitical developments that can affect food availability and affordability. Strengthening national food security, therefore, requires more than simply expanding planted areas. It also demands a greater focus on improving productivity, reducing avoidable yield losses, and making better use of available resources.

This is where Bernas sees its role evolving, as an enabler that connects technology, innovation, and agronomic expertise to support farmers and strengthen the country's rice production capabilitie





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Smart Farming Padi Production Food Security Agricultural Technology Crop Stress Soil Fertility

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