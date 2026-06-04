Bentley Flying Spur Redesign Unveiled with New Performance Hybrid Powertrain

The 2024 Bentley Flying Spur has been redesigned with a single headlamp layout, new aesthetic updates, and a return of the S variant with a High Performance Hybrid powertrain.

The Bentley Flying Spur has undergone a redesign for 2024, marking the first time since 1962 that a Bentley sedan features a single headlamp layout .

Aesthetic updates include an integrated radiator grille with the front bumper, two versions of the single-headlamp layout depending on model variant, and a smoother front wing surface replacing the wing vent detail of the outgoing model. The rear end has been updated with a new boot lid, new tail lamps, and a number plate surround in body colour. The update also brings new finishes to the 22-inch wheels, which can be specified for both Azure and S versions.

The fourth-generation Flying Spur marks the return of the S variant, receiving the High Performance Hybrid powertrain that outputs 680 PS and 930 Nm combined, drawing on the specification of the two-door Continental GT. This represents a gain of 130 PS over the previous-generation Flying Spur S, and the latest car does the 0-100 km/h acceleration benchmark in 3.7 seconds - 0.2 s behind the Continental GT S - onwards to a top speed of 305 km/h.

Harnessing this performance is a chassis setup dubbed the Bentley Performance Active Chassis, which incorporates twin-valve dampers, torque splitting between front and rear axles and torque vectoring on each axle, a 48-volt active anti-roll system, new-generation ESC software, and an electronic limited-slip differential. The Flying Spur S can be specified from a choice of five seat styles either fluted or quilted inserts, each requiring 12 hours of craft, says Bentley.

For examples specified with the Naim for Mulliner audio system, there is the Virtuoso Collection that is available to spec in three themes - Soprano, Tenor and Bass, to offer interior themes ranging from light to dark. The Naim for Mulliner audio system that pairs with the Virtuoso Collection pack aims to offer the ultimate Flying Spur for audiophiles.

Comprising 21 speakers, the units used in the Naim for Mulliner audio system are derived from those of the Focal Grande Utopia floorstanding hi-fi speakers, according to Bentley. Order books have opened for the updated Bentley Flying Spur, and the deliveries are expected to begin in most markets in the fourth quarter of this year





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Bentley Flying Spur Redesign Single Headlamp Layout High Performance Hybrid Powertrain S Variant

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