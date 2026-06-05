Beloved Social Media Dog Chutou Stolen and Killed for Meat in China

The story of Chutou, a Border Collie with millions of online followers, ends tragically after being stolen, sold to a dog meat restaurant, and slaughtered. His owner's search highlights gaps in China's pet protection laws.

Chutou, an eight-year-old Border Collie, was beloved for his intelligence, boundless energy, and adventures alongside his owner, travel blogger Guo. Together, the pair journeyed from snow-capped mountains to sprawling deserts, capturing the hearts of millions along the way.

Their travel content quickly gained popularity online, helping them amass more than 1.5 million followers who eagerly followed Chutou's adventures. The dog's expressive eyes and playful antics made him a social media sensation, with fans often commenting on his remarkable connection with Guo. Their bond was evident in every video and photograph, showcasing a partnership built on trust and mutual affection.

Guo first brought Chutou home in 2018 after purchasing the then three-month-old puppy from a street vendor for 2,000 yuan (RM1,191). Over the years, the Border Collie became both a loyal companion and travel partner, accompanying Guo on countless adventures across China. From hiking through lush forests to exploring ancient temples, Chutou was always by his side, his tail wagging with excitement at every new discovery.

The duo's travels were documented meticulously, with Guo sharing tips for traveling with pets and highlighting the importance of responsible pet ownership. However, the story took a heartbreaking turn when Guo went on a solo trip and left Chutou in the care of his parents at their family home. During his absence, the dog reportedly went missing and was later discovered to have been stolen and sold.

Despite Guo's desperate efforts to track him down, Chutou was found to have already been killed before he could be reunited with his owner, bringing a devastating end to a search that had gripped millions across social media. The news of Chutou's disappearance spread like wildfire, with followers organizing search parties and sharing posts in hopes of bringing him home safely.

Guo, upon hearing the news, immediately cut his trip short and rushed back to China, determined to find his beloved companion. He canvassed local neighborhoods, distributed flyers, and coordinated with authorities, but time was not on his side. On Tuesday (26 May), the search eventually led Guo to the couple allegedly responsible for taking Chutou. Hoping to secure his beloved companion's safe return, he reportedly offered them 10,000 yuan (RM5,954) in exchange for the Border Collie.

The couple claimed they believed Chutou was a stray dog, alleging that he had approached them after they called out to him. Guo, however, disputed their account, pointing out that Chutou was wearing a collar, was fitted with a tracking device and had been resting on the family's farmland when he was taken. Their story seemed implausible given the dog's condition and obvious domestication. As the investigation progressed, the situation took a devastating turn.

Guo later learned that Chutou had allegedly been sold for 180 yuan (RM107) to a dog meat restaurant shortly after being taken. By the time he uncovered the dog's whereabouts, it was too late as Chutou had already been slaughtered and eaten, bringing a heartbreaking end to the search. The perpetrators showed no remorse, with the couple and their family offering no apology, instead telling Guo, The dog is dead, so stop making a fuss.

I did not break the law. In his search for answers, Guo also confronted a worker at the restaurant where Chutou had reportedly been taken. Hoping to recover a final memento of his beloved companion, he asked whether any of the dog's remains or even his fur could be returned to the family.

The worker, in turn, told him that the dog's fur had already been discarded, leaving him with little to remember Chutou beyond the memories they had shared throughout the years. The emotional toll was immense, with Guo expressing his grief publicly and vowing to seek justice. Devastated by the outcome, Guo reported the case to the police and submitted evidence of Chutou's market value, hoping that this incident would be investigated as a criminal offence.

A lawyer, Du Wei, explained that theft cases in China can generally only be pursued criminally if the value of the stolen property exceeds 2,000 yuan (RM1,191). Should Chutou's value be formally recognised, those involved could potentially face theft charges carrying a maximum sentence of 3 years' imprisonment.

However, legal experts noted that, while Guo may be entitled to seek compensation for direct financial losses, proving Chutou's commercial worth as a social media celebrity - as well as the emotional toll of losing a longtime companion - could prove to be significantly more challenging. This case also highlights broader legal questions surrounding pet ownership in China. With no specific companion animal protection laws in place, pets are largely regarded as property under existing legislation.

This means disputes are typically resolved through civil compensation rather than animal welfare statutes. Animal rights activists have seized on this incident to call for stronger protections, arguing that the current legal framework fails to recognize the emotional value of pets and the severity of such thefts. Guo's ordeal has resonated with millions, sparking debates about the treatment of animals in China and the need for stricter penalties for pet theft.

The case has also drawn attention to the thriving dog meat trade, which persists in some regions despite growing opposition. For Guo, the loss of Chutou is not just a financial blow but an emotional wound that may never fully heal. He continues to advocate for better laws and hopes that his story will prevent other pet owners from suffering a similar fate





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