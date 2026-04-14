Bella Astillah Named Brand Ambassador for Aptamil™ KID, Promoting Gut Health Awareness

Singer Bella Astillah partners with Aptamil™ KID to promote awareness on the importance of gut health and scientifically-backed nutrition for children, especially those born via Cesarean section. The initiative aligns with Cesarean Awareness Month and highlights the significance of synbiotics in supporting gut balance and overall immunity.

On April 11th, Bella Astillah was announced as the new brand ambassador for Aptamil™ KID, a children's milk formula. This partnership emphasizes a core concern for mothers: scientifically-backed confidence. Known for her music career and close family ties, Bella shared how motherhood has transformed her decision-making, particularly in nutrition. She stated, 'When it comes to my children, I don't make assumptions. I want to understand what I'm giving them and why.' Bella further elaborated, 'I'm not a scientist, but I know how to ask questions. What convinced me about Aptamil™ KID C-SynB is the in-depth research behind it. When something is supported by solid evidence, it gives me confidence as a mother.'

The announcement took place during the Aptamil™ KID Synbio+ Science Café event, part of the Cesarean Awareness Month initiative. Bella highlights the importance of understanding the rationale behind a product in the decision-making process. 'Every parent wants the best for their children. For me, that means not just following trends, but truly understanding the quality, science, and content behind a product. After learning about the Synbio+ in Aptamil™ KID C-SynB and how it's clinically researched, it gave me confidence,' she explained.

Dr. Nisa Khalil, a Consultant Pediatrician, provided insights into the relationship between Cesarean birth and gut health. Recent findings published in 2025 in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (EJCN) suggest that a specific synbiotic combination, containing the probiotic Bifidobacterium breve M-16V and prebiotics GOS/lcFOS (9:1), can help improve gut balance in children born via Cesarean section aged one year and older. Dr. Nisa explained, 'Around 70% to 80% of immune cells are actually located in the gut. This means that gut development will affect how well a child's body can fight off infections. That's why proper gut care is very important for building long-term immunity.'

She added, 'Studies also show that children born via Cesarean section may have lower levels of good bacteria from the age of one year onwards, and this imbalance can persist for several years. However, this doesn't mean they are in a bad state; instead, they may need the right support to build gut balance.' She also addressed a common misconception, stating, 'Probiotics or prebiotics alone are not enough. What's really important is the right combination. When the right probiotics and prebiotics are combined, it produces a synbiotic effect. Through this synergistic action, gut balance can be supported more effectively. Therefore, choosing the right combination is very important.'

This is particularly relevant in Malaysia, where the Cesarean birth rate is estimated at around 26% of all births, exceeding the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommended range of 10% to 15%. As a leading global nutrition company, Danone is committed to bringing health through food to as many people as possible, while continuing to strengthen its efforts in supporting children born via Cesarean section through nutrition and science-based education. 'With social media and AI, like Bella, today's parents are more connected and knowledgeable than ever before. Through initiatives like Cesarean Awareness Month, we want to help parents understand scientific concepts so they can make the best choices to meet their children's nutritional needs. In this context, it involves understanding the effects of Cesarean section on gut health and how it can affect immunity and brain development.'

The company further stated, 'The collaboration with Bella couldn't have come at a more opportune time. It's very relevant to the current situation, and we greatly appreciate her voice in helping to raise awareness about the importance of nutrition on health.'





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Bella Astillah Aptamil KID Gut Health Cesarean Section Synbiotics

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