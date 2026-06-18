Bell & Ross Unveils BR-05 Blue Diamond Eagle: A Celestial Gem-Set Masterpiece

Bell & Ross introduces the BR-05 Blue Diamond Eagle, a 36mm watch with a diamond-set bezel and an aventurine dial depicting the Aquila constellation. This poetic timepiece combines celestial themes with high jewelry craftsmanship.

Bell & Ross has introduced a new gem-set version of the BR-05 36mm model, named the Blue Diamond Eagle . This exquisite timepiece features a bezel adorned with 108 diamonds and a dial crafted from deep blue aventurine glass, which sparkles with inclusions reminiscent of a starry night sky.

The dial is further embellished with 18 diamonds arranged to depict the Aquila (Eagle) constellation, with the largest diamond representing Altair, the brightest star in the constellation. This poetic design blends celestial inspiration with fine watchmaking, enhancing the BR-05's precious and feminine character through geometric shapes and exceptional gem-setting expertise. The BR-05 Blue Diamond Eagle 36mm is more than just a watch; it is a tribute to the night sky and the spirit of aviation.

The Eagle constellation, visible in the Northern Hemisphere during summer and early autumn, has deep mythological roots, symbolizing Zeus's eagle in Greek mythology and representing the link between heaven and mankind. Altair, whose name means 'the flying eagle' in Arabic, is one of the vertices of the Summer Triangle. The constellation's depiction on the dial uses diamonds in three sizes: the largest for Altair, three medium stones for the wings and tail, and three smaller stones to complete the outline.

Additionally, twelve diamond hour markers encircle the dial, bringing the total to eighteen diamonds. Each diamond is set into a custom brass support with four prongs, requiring micron-precision drilling and meticulous gem-setting to avoid stress on the fragile aventurine glass. The result is a delicate balance of technical mastery and artistic vision. The creation of the aventurine dial itself is a feat of horological art.

Aventurine glass, known for its deep blue color and metallic inclusions, is cut, drilled, and machined with extreme care before being mounted on a rigid brass plate. The dial is then set with gemstones, including the bezel's 108 diamonds, which add brilliance and depth. Bruno Belamich, co-founder and Creative Director of Bell & Ross, describes the watch as 'a genuine work of horological art' with a symbolic, poetic, and almost dreamlike dimension.

The combination of square case geometry and round dial framed by a gem-set bezel gives the watch a timeless yet contemporary femininity. Malaysia's live-wire for the latest news, trends, and entertainment is finally here. We are your calendar, your grapevine, your comic relief, your post-event coverage, and your celebrity stalker. Did we also mention that we are also your gateway to the world





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Bell & Ross BR-05 Blue Diamond Eagle Aventurine Dial Gem-Set Watch

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