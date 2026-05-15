Belgium Can't Afford to Do Without Romelu Lukaku at the World Cup, Coach Rudi Garcia Warns

Belgian striker, Romelu Lukaku, has been included in a 26-man squad for the World Cup. The all-time top scorer, who has had an injury-plagued season and stayed in Belgium to work with his physiotherapist, will remain with the national team's medical staff until the start of the tournament. Belgium’s first game at the finals in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S is on June 15 against Egypt in Seattle. They also face Iran and New Zealand in Group G.

Belgium can ill afford to do without Romelu Lukaku at the World Cup , coach Rudi Garcia said as he explained the inclusion of their all-time top scorer in a 26-man squad on Friday.

The 33-year-old striker has had an injury-plagued season and been fined by Napoli after staying in Belgium to work with his preferred physiotherapist. He will remain with the national team's medical staff until the start of the World Cup to try and get ready for the tournament. Belgium’s first game at the finals in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S is on June 15 against Egypt in Seattle.

They also face Iran and New Zealand in Group G. There is only one Romelu Lukaku in football, and he is unique. We have no one else who can match him. And he will be more motivated than ever for a World Cup





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Romelu Lukaku Belgium World Cup Inclusion All-Time Top Scorer

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