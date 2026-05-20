Bekas Pengarah Jabatan Air Negeri Sabah: Ag Mohd Tahir Sentiasa Dihukum penjara 8 Tahun, Denda Miliaran

Mahkamah Khas Rasuah di Kota Kinabalu pada Selasa mendapati Ag Mohd Tahir Mohd Talib bersalah atas 12 pertuduhan pengubahan wang haram, dijatuhi hukuman penjara keseluruhan 96 tahun dan denda RM284.3 juta apabila gagal membayar denda. Ag Mohd Tahir hanya akan menjalani hukuman penjara delapan tahun akibat pelepasan cuti umum dan hujung minggu.

Kota Kinabalu: Bekas Pengarah Jabatan Air Negeri Sabah (JANS), Ag Mohd Tahir Mohd Talib , dijatuhi hukuman penjara keseluruhan 96 tahun dan denda RM284.3 juta atau penjara 78 bulan apabila gagal membayar denda, setelah Mahkamah Khas Rasuah di sini pada Selasa mendapati dia bersalah atas 12 pertuduhan pengubahan wang haram .

Bagaimanapun, Ag Mohd Tahir akan menjalani hukuman penjara delapan tahun selepas mengambil kira pelepasan cuti umum dan hujung minggu, memandangkan semua hukuman itu diperintahkan berjalan serentak





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Bekas Pengarah Jabatan Air Negeri Sabah Ag Mohd Tahir Mohd Talib Mahkamah Khas Rasuah Pengubahan Wang Haram Hukuman Penjara Keseluruhan 96 Tahun RM284.3 Juta Hukuman Penjara 78 Bulan Pelepasan Cuti Umum Dan Hujung Minggu Hukuman Penjara Delapan Tahun

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