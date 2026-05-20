Beijing to work with Washington on reducing US-China trade levies

Beijing will work with Washington on reducing levies affecting tens of billions of dollars in goods, following the recent trade summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Beijing will work with Washington on reducing levies affecting tens of billions of dollars in goods, Beijing will work with Washington on reducing levies affecting tens of billions of dollars in goods, following the recent trade summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping .

A trade council has been set up under the auspices of which both sides agreed in principle to discuss a framework arrangement for reciprocal tariff reductions on products of equivalent scale. China hopes the US side will honour its commitment made during the recent round of negotiations and call for an extension to the trade truce agreements reached last year. China will purchase 200 aircraft from US aerospace giant Boeing.

Both sides will work together to study and resolve each other’s legitimate and lawful concerns, including the supply of rare earths.





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Economy And Trade Trade And Tariffs China US-China Trade Relations Trade Summit US President Donald Trump Chinese President Xi Jinping Beijing Washington Trade Council Tariff Reduction Fleet Of 200 Aircraft Rare Earths Products Of Equivalent Scale

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