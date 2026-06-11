Beijing's Culinary Revolution: Chefs Make a Serious, Meticulous Argument for Regional Chinese Cuisine

Three chefs in three Michelin-starred restaurants across Beijing are redefining the city's culinary tradition by showcasing Cantonese, Sichuanese, and reimagined versions of Beijing's own cuisine. The cooking is precise, refined, and deeply personal, with a focus on regional ingredients and techniques.

At Mansion Cuisine by Jingyan, Peking duck is served three ways, one of which is the traditional carving that yields 108 slices. Plus, enjoy an additional FREE RM10 when you sign up using code VERSAMM10 with a min. cash-in of RM100 today.

T&Cs apply. The buildings are towers of glass and steel, the roads wide enough to lose yourself in, and the scale of the city is designed for movement. Almost everyone I met on this trip had come from somewhere else. Our guide was from Nanjing.

A chef from Henan. A waiter from Fujian. It is a city that has always drawn people in from the vast interior of the country, and they bring their food with them: their ingredients, their techniques, their memories of home. In a handful of restaurants across the capital, a more deliberate version of that same story unfolds.

Three chefs in three restaurants across Beijing make a serious, meticulous argument for regional Chinese cuisine - not just Beijing's own, but Cantonese, Sichuanese, and a reimagined version of the capital's culinary tradition itself. The restaurants have Michelin stars and are among Asia's 50 Best. The cooking is precise, refined, and deeply personal





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Beijing Culinary Revolution Regional Chinese Cuisine Michelin Stars Asia's 50 Best

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