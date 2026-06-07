Befrienders Malaysia President Datuk Jessie Ting Honored with PGDK Title for Mental Health Advocacy

Datuk Jessie Ting receives PGDK title, recognizing her leadership in mental health and suicide prevention as first Sabahan to head National Council of Befrienders Malaysia, expanding support services across East Malaysia.

The recent conferment of the prestigious PGDK title on Datuk Jessie Ting marks a significant recognition not only of an individual's lifelong service but also of the growing national importance of mental health advocacy and suicide prevention efforts in Malaysia.

As President of the National Council of Befrienders Malaysia, Jessie has become a pioneering figure in the country's mental health landscape, notably as the first Sabahan to lead the national umbrella body overseeing Befrienders centres across Malaysia. Her appointment reflects both a historic milestone for Sabah leadership and a broader recognition of the role East Malaysia continues to play in strengthening community-based emotional support systems. For Jessie, however, leadership has never been about status or recognition.

'You don't have to be rich to help others. ' The words, often repeated by her late father during her childhood, would eventually shape a lifetime of volunteerism and public service. Jessie began serving the community at the age of 17 through youth organisations including the Leo Club under Lions Club of KK Host and later JCI Penampang. Over time, her exposure to humanitarian work and underserved communities in Sabah deepened her understanding of emotional hardship and mental health struggles.

A major influence came through her involvement in Catholic community outreach alongside Rev Fr Felix Chung, whose work assisting rural villagers left a lasting impression on her.

'I saw how many people in the community lacked support in different areas, particularly in mental health. ' Those experiences ultimately led her to join Befrienders Kota Kinabalu in 2010. What began as volunteer work would later evolve into one of the most influential leadership journeys in Malaysia's mental health advocacy movement.

In 2022, Jessie was elected President of the National Council of Befrienders Malaysia after years of service within Befrienders Kota Kinabalu, where she had served as Publicity Director before becoming Chairperson. Her appointment made history as the first Sabahan to lead the national council since its establishment in 1996.

'I feel very proud of being the first Sabahan to lead the Council of Befrienders Centre in Malaysia. ' Under her leadership, Befrienders Malaysia strengthened coordination among centres nationwide while deepening collaboration with Befrienders Worldwide in the United Kingdom. Jessie also prioritised volunteer wellbeing, recognising that emotional support work requires sustainable care for volunteers themselves.

'Mental health work cannot be done in silos and our volunteers must themselves be supported, encouraged, and equipped to serve sustainably. ' One of Jessie's strongest focuses has been improving accessibility to emotional support services, particularly in Sabah and East Malaysia. Under her stewardship, Befrienders expanded support channels beyond conventional telephone helplines to include WhatsApp, email befriending, and Facebook Messenger. The organisation also widened language accessibility by offering support in Bahasa Malaysia, English, Chinese dialects, Kadazan, Dusun, and Bahasa Sarawak.

Community outreach programmes have reached districts including Kudat, Beaufort, Keningau, Sandakan, Kuala Penyu, Kiulu, and Labuan through workshops and public education sessions aimed at promoting emotional wellbeing and crisis awareness.

'Befrienders is not only responding to people in distress but also helping communities recognise when and how to seek support before a crisis escalates. ' During Jessie's tenure, Befrienders Malaysia strengthened partnerships with organisations such as Kind Malaysia, the National Coalition of Mental Wellbeing Malaysia, and the National Centre of Excellence for Mental Health (NCEMH).

Several nationwide initiatives were implemented under her leadership, including a 24-hour crisis helpline expansion, enhanced training programmes for volunteers, and public awareness campaigns on suicide prevention. Jessie described the recent recognition as an affirmation of the importance of emotional support and suicide prevention work in Malaysia.

'I receive this honour with deep humility, not only as a personal recognition, but also as an acknowledgement of the important work carried out by Befrienders. ' She added that the title strengthened her sense of responsibility to continue advocating for social welfare and community wellbeing. Importantly, she believes the recognition belongs equally to the wider network of volunteers who continue serving quietly behind the scenes.

'Befrienders depends greatly on volunteers who freely give their time, compassion, and emotional energy to support people in distress. ' The PGDK title is a testament to the power of compassionate action and the importance of mental health support systems that are accessible to all Malaysians, regardless of geography or language





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