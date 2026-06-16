Befrienders Malaysia Expresses Concern Over Kota Kinabalu Suicide-Related Incidents

Befrienders Malaysia has expressed deep concern over a series of recent suicide-related incidents in Kota Kinabalu, calling for stronger suicide prevention measures and greater community support.

Befrienders Malaysia has expressed deep concern over a series of recent suicide-related incidents in Kota Kinabalu , calling for stronger suicide prevention measures, early intervention efforts and greater community support .

The organisation noted that the reported death of an individual on June 11 was widely shared on social media platforms, occurring less than 10 days after a boy reportedly attempted suicide by climbing a lamp post near the city and less than a month after a woman reportedly died after falling from a building in the city centre. National Council of Befrienders Malaysia President Datuk Jessie Ting said the incidents highlighted the urgent need to address mental health challenges and strengthen support systems.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 720,000 people die by suicide worldwide each year. In Malaysia, including Sabah, suicide remains a significant public health concern. Befrienders noted that the true scale of the issue may not be fully reflected due to the absence of a national suicide and fatal injury registry. Befrienders said people experiencing suicidal thoughts often do not express their struggles openly.

Warning signs may include withdrawal, exhaustion, sadness, anger, or repeated assurances that they are facing overwhelming emotional pain. Ting urged members of the public to be more attentive to signs of emotional distress and to offer compassionate support without judgment. Simple gestures such as checking in with a friend or loved one can make a meaningful difference.

Ting also urged digital media practitioners, citizen journalists and social media users to adhere to ethical reporting standards by avoiding sensationalism and including information on support services in suicide-related coverage. For families and friends affected by suicide, Befrienders encouraged seeking assistance from trusted support networks, counsellors, psychologists, psychiatrists and other mental health professionals. Befrienders Malaysia reaffirmed its commitment to promoting compassionate support, responsible reporting and timely access to help for those experiencing emotional distress and those affected by suicide.

Individuals seeking emotional support can contact Befrienders Malaysia through its helplines, WhatsApp, email, or Facebook Messenger services daily between 7pm and 10pm. The organisation offers a safe and non-judgmental space for individuals experiencing emotional distress, including stress, anxiety, depression, grief and suicidal thoughts





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Suicide Mental Health Community Support Befrienders Malaysia Kota Kinabalu

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