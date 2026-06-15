Bats Rule the Skies: How Mulu National Park Balances Nature, Isolation and Modern Hospitality

A look at the logistical challenges and unique rhythms of life in Gunung Mulu National Park, where nightly bat migrations dictate flight schedules, remote travel is the norm, and a single international resort bridges tradition and technology.

A twenty‑minute flight from Miri to the remote village of Mulu in Sarawak is the most common gateway to Gunung Mulu National Park , a UNESCO World Heritage site famed for its towering limestone cliffs, vast cave systems and a thriving bat population.

The short hop is operated by AirBorneo on a tiny turboprop that offers passengers an unobstructed view of the jungle canopy and a runway that appears like a small clearing cut into the forest. While a rugged overland trek-combining a four‑wheel‑drive vehicle and a longboat on the Melinau River-can be arranged for about RM1,500 and take ten to twelve hours, most visitors opt for the air route because no other practical option exists.

What many travelers discover upon arrival is that flight schedules are dictated not by airline convenience but by the nightly exodus of millions of bats. As the sun sets, the bats pour out of the park's caves in such massive columns that they are detectable on weather radar, effectively claiming the airspace above the runway. The airport therefore halts all arrivals and departures after mid‑afternoon, allowing the bats to dominate the skies until dawn.

In a settlement of roughly two thousand residents, this arrangement is accepted as part of everyday life rather than seen as an inconvenience. Once the plane touches down, the sense of isolation becomes palpable. There are no taxis, ride‑hailing services or public buses; visitors must either walk along wooden boardwalks or board a longboat to glide down the Melinau River.

Cash is essential because the nearest ATM lies back in Miri, and most homestays run on generators that switch off after a few evening hours. Apart from a narrow four‑kilometre stretch of tarred road, the park remains untouched by modern infrastructure, preserving a jungle that has existed for roughly 130 million years. This deliberate seclusion is not accidental; it ensures that the delicate ecosystems remain largely undisturbed while also shaping the logistics of any human activity within the park's borders.

At the heart of this remote enclave stands the Marriott Mulu Resort, the only international hotel brand inside the national park. Managed since 2016 by Berlin‑born Benjamin Wolff, who has renewed his two‑year contract five times, the resort operates its own power generation and offers 24‑hour amenities-luxuries that contrast sharply with the surrounding community's reliance on generators and limited services.

Most staff members have close ties to the park, with family members serving as rangers, and the nearby government clinic provides after‑hours emergency care without solicitation. The resort's supply chain illustrates the challenges of operating in such an isolated environment: a delivery lorry shipped from Marudi by boat once could not be unloaded because low river levels prevented docking, and the team had to wait for rain to raise the water enough to complete the off‑loading.

Emergency response is handled by MOCSAR, a community‑based mountain‑cave search and rescue unit under the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department, covering a 120‑kilometre radius from the nearest fire station in Marudi. Connectivity, once a major bottleneck, has improved dramatically. When Wolff first arrived, the hotel relied on a TM satellite link that frequently failed during cloud cover or rain-common occurrences in a tropical rainforest.

Today, the park benefits from Starlink satellite internet and a SACOFA tower relay system, delivering more reliable service for guests whose expectations have become increasingly diverse. The evolution of infrastructure, from primitive generator‑powered nights to modern satellite communication, underscores how the unique blend of natural wonder, cultural heritage and logistical ingenuity defines life in Mulu.

It is a place where bats dictate flight timetables, rivers determine supply routes, and a handful of dedicated individuals keep the delicate balance between preservation and hospitality alive





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Gunung Mulu National Park Bats Remote Tourism Marriott Mulu Resort Sarawak

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