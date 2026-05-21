Batang Lupar First Bridge Opens, Transforming Transportation in Sarawak

The Batang Lupar First Bridge, built at a cost of RM848.7 million, represents a significant leap in Sarawak's infrastructure development. With its strategic location, the bridge connects the Sebuyau and Maludam areas and becomes the longest river-crossing bridge in Malaysia, bringing greater convenience to residents and travelers. The construction project showcases Sarawak's determination to pave its own way and builds its reputation as a self-reliant state.

The Batang Lupar First Bridge , the longest river-crossing bridge in Malaysia, has officially opened to traffic, reducing the crossing time from previously taking up to 45 minutes to roughly five minutes by car.

The bridge, built using Sarawak Government funds, enables residents of Sebuyau, Maludam, Trisino, and surrounding coastal communities to travel directly from Kuching to Miri without the need for a single ferry crossing. The construction project marked a significant milestone in Sarawak's infrastructure development and reaffirmation of the state's commitment to building its future on its own terms and with its own money, despite any opposition from the federal administration





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Batang Lupar First Bridge Sebuyau Maludam Sarawak Infrastructure Development River-Crossing Bridge Kuching To Miri China Joint Venture Perbena Emas Sdn Bhd China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group

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