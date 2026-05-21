Batang Lupar 1 Bridge Opens as Malaysia's Longest River-Crossing Bridge, Transforming Travel in Sarawak

The Batang Lupar 1 Bridge, a 4.8-kilometer cable-stayed bridge and Malaysia's longest river-crossing bridge, officially opened to the public on 21 May 2026. The RM900 million toll-free bridge, fully funded by the Sarawak government, connects Sebuyau and Triso and eliminates major ferry bottlenecks. The opening coincides with Gawai and Hari Raya Haji celebrations, significantly reducing travel time between Kuching and coastal Sarawak. The existing ferry service ceases operations on 22 May 2026. This bridge is part of Sarawak's broader Coastal Road Network and Second Trunk Road development plans, with 10 of 21 planned major bridges already completed and 8 more expected by end of 2026.

The highly anticipated Batang Lupar 1 Bridge has officially opened to the public on 21 May 2026 at 4:00pm, as announced by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

This significant infrastructure development comes at an opportune time, coinciding with the upcoming Gawai and Hari Raya Haji celebrations, which are expected to generate increased intercity travel throughout the state. The opening of this major bridge represents a milestone in Sarawak's ongoing efforts to improve transportation connectivity and reduce reliance on ferry services across the region.

The Batang Lupar 1 Bridge is an impressive engineering achievement, stretching 4.8 kilometers across the Batang Lupar river and holding the distinction of being Malaysia's longest river-crossing bridge to date. The cable-stayed bridge was constructed at a cost of RM900 million and was fully funded by the Sarawak government, demonstrating the state's commitment to infrastructure development. The bridge features a two-lane single-carriageway design built to JKR R5 standards and is supported by 87 river piers.

Construction of this substantial project began in 2021 and has now reached completion after several years of development. The toll-free nature of the bridge ensures that users will not face any additional financial burden when crossing, making it accessible to all road users regardless of economic status.

The bridge connects the towns of Sebuyau and Triso, also known as Maludam, effectively eliminating one of the final major ferry bottlenecks that have historically constrained road users travelling between Kuching and other parts of coastal Sarawak. Prior to this bridge opening, the existing Sebuyau-Triso ferry service at Batang Lupar has served as the primary crossing point for the river.

However, this ferry service will cease operations on 22 May 2026, the day immediately following the bridge's public opening. This transition marks a significant shift in how people and vehicles will cross this major river obstacle. According to Sarawak Premier Abang Johari, the new bridge will dramatically improve travel convenience for residents and visitors alike, particularly during festive seasons.

He emphasized that people can now return to their hometowns easily for Hari Raya Haji and Gawai celebrations without the delays and uncertainties associated with ferry services. The Premier highlighted the transformative impact of the improved road network, noting that travel to Simanggang town, which previously required around six to seven hours, has been significantly reduced.

He illustrated this improvement by noting that one could now have breakfast in Simanggang and return to Kuching for lunch, demonstrating the substantial time savings achieved through these infrastructure developments. The Batang Lupar 1 Bridge is part of Sarawak's broader and ambitious Coastal Road Network and Second Trunk Road development plans. These comprehensive initiatives are specifically aimed at improving transport links throughout the state and reducing the widespread dependency on ferry crossings that have historically characterized travel in Sarawak.

This strategic approach to infrastructure development recognizes that modern road networks are essential for economic development, improved quality of life, and enhanced connectivity between communities. Under the ambitious framework of the 12th Malaysia Plan, Sarawak has undertaken the construction of 21 major bridges as part of its long-term infrastructure strategy. To date, 10 of these 21 bridges have already been completed and opened to the public.

These completed bridges have effectively replaced six ferry services, significantly improving transportation efficiency across the state. Furthermore, Sarawak Premier Abang Johari announced that an additional 8 bridges are expected to be completed by the end of 2026, indicating that the state's infrastructure development program is progressing ahead of schedule and demonstrating strong commitment to modernizing Sarawak's transportation network





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