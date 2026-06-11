Baseus Introduces EnerGeek GP12 Portable Charger with 20,800mAh Battery and 145W Output

Baseus, a well-known brand in the portable power market, has added a new portable charger to its portfolio. The EnerGeek GP12 is a high-capacity power bank with a massive 20,800mAh battery and can output up to 145 watts across four ports at once. It can completely charge your laptop, phone, and tablet while you’re away from a wall outlet.

has added a new portable charger to its portfolio. Called the EnerGeek GP12, it has a massive 20,800mAh battery and can output up to 145 watts across four ports at once.

It can completely charge your laptop, phone, and tablet while you’re away from a wall outlet. According to Baseus, the powerbank’s USB-C ports deliver up to 100 watts to a single device. At that rate, a 14-inch MacBook Pro can reach 55% charge in 30 minutes. And an iPhone 16 Pro can reach 57% in the same amount of time.

When you connect two devices simultaneously, the total output is shared between the two ports, reaching a combined 145 watts. The power bank can handle the split automatically. Baseus claims the 20,800mAh capacity on EnerGeek GP12 can recharge an iPhone 16 Pro about 3.6 times before the power bank itself needs charging. The unit stores 77Wh of energy, which keeps it within the limit allowed for carry-on luggage on commercial flights.

The power bank also has a digital screen that shows the current battery level, charging speed, and an estimate of how long the battery will last or how long it will take to fully recharge. This works both when charging devices and when the power bank itself is being topped up. As for I/O, you get two USB-C and two USB-A ports. That means you can connect up to four devices to charge at the same time.

The power bank itself takes input at up to 65 watts and hits the charge ceiling in around 90 minutes. Moreover, the product carries certifications including FCC, UL, TÜV, and RoHS. It is approved for carry-on use on most commercial airlines due to its 77Wh rating, which falls within standard airline battery limits. The Baseus EnerGeek GP12 20,800mAh 145W Power Bank is now available on Amazon.

You can get it for $99.99. Baseus launches Bowie MC2 clip-on earbuds with 11mm dynamic drivers, LDAC, IP67 & 55h battery life© 2025 Gizmochina | All rights reserved | If you buy something via one of our affiliate links, Gizmochina may earn a commission





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Portable Charger Energeek GP12 20 800Mah Battery 145W Output USB-C Ports USB-A Ports Carry-On Luggage Standard Airline Battery Limits

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