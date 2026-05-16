Barisan Nasional Johor to contest all state seats solo in upcoming state election

Barisan Nasional (BN) Johor has confirmed it will contest all 56 state legislative seats independently in the upcoming state election, without forming any political alliances with Pakatan Harapan (PH). BN Johor Chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi stated this decision was made after considering input from BN's grassroots leadership and UMNO Johor.

Johor Bahru — Barisan Nasional (BN) Johor has officially announced it will compete without any political cooperation with Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the upcoming state election.

According to BN Johor Chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, the coalition will contest all 56 seats in the Johor State Legislative Assembly. Hafiz explained that this decision was reached following extensive discussions with grassroots BN leaders and UMNO Johor’s leadership. In a statement issued today, he emphasized that the move demonstrates BN’s commitment to forming a stable and strong government dedicated to Johor’s development and the welfare of its citizens.

Hafiz, who also serves as the Chairman of UMNO Johor Liaison Body, further expressed hope that this decision would positively impact the future leadership and well-being of the state. He reiterated that BN’s stance reflects its determination to fully serve the people by addressing their needs and fostering sustainable development. The announcement comes amid shifting political alliances in Malaysian politics, with BN choosing an independent path rather than collaboration with PH or other coalitions.

The decision underscores BN’s confidence in its ability to win public support by addressing key issues such as economic development, security, and social welfare. Hafiz assured that BN will present a clear vision for Johor’s future, emphasizing stability and continued progress. This approach, he believes, will resonate with voters who value steady leadership amidst political uncertainties. The move also signals BN’s determination to maintain its relevance and influence in Johor’s political landscape ahead of the state election





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Barisan Nasional Johor State Election Political Alliance UMNO Pakatan Harapan

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