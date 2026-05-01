Barisan Nasional Assemblymen in Negri Sembilan Reaffirm Support for Unity Government Amid Political Tensions

All 14 Barisan Nasional assemblymen in Negri Sembilan have agreed to continue supporting the state unity government, ensuring political stability. The decision follows discussions with Barisan chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who clarified that the withdrawal of support for the Mentri Besar was aimed at upholding royal institutions, not destabilizing the government. Transport Minister Anthony Loke confirmed the government's stability, stating that Umno leadership remains committed to the current administration.

PETALING JAYA: All 14 assemblymen from Barisan Nasional in Negri Sembilan have unanimously agreed to maintain their support for the state unity government , ensuring political stability in the region, according to Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Barisan chairman clarified that this decision was made after a thorough discussion with the lawmakers during a recent meeting. He emphasized that the assemblymen had withdrawn their support for the Mentri Besar to uphold the dignity of the royal institution and local customs in Negri Sembilan, rather than to destabilize the government. The move had sparked various political interpretations, but Ahmad Zahid reassured that the assemblymen’s actions were not aimed at toppling the government or forming a backdoor administration.

Instead, their goal was to ensure the proper functioning of key institutions. He also noted that Umno, at the national level, respects the assemblymen’s views but remains committed to supporting the unity government to prevent disruptions and serve the public interest. Ahmad Zahid stressed the importance of unity in addressing national issues and aligning with the Prime Minister’s vision, especially amid global economic challenges.

The 14 Barisan assemblymen had withdrawn their support due to their dissatisfaction with the Mentri Besar’s handling of the royal crisis, which had escalated into a public debate. Meanwhile, Transport Minister Anthony Loke affirmed that the Negri Sembilan government remains stable despite the withdrawal of support from the assemblymen. Loke, who is also the DAP secretary-general, stated that Ahmad Zahid had explicitly conveyed in Cabinet that he does not support any attempt to form a new government.

While the assemblymen had expressed a loss of confidence in Mentri Besar Aminuddin, the Umno leadership has not endorsed the formation of a new administration and continues to back the current government. Loke reiterated that the political situation remains stable, and the existing government is secure. The developments highlight the delicate balance of power in Negri Sembilan, where political alliances and institutional respect play crucial roles in maintaining governance stability





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