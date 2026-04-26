Barcelona Edge Closer to La Liga Title with Win Over Getafe, Atletico Madrid Secure Confidence Boost

Fermin Lopez and Marcus Rashford’s goals propel Barcelona closer to the La Liga title, while Atletico Madrid prepares for their Champions League semi-final against Arsenal with a 3-2 victory over Athletic Bilbao, but suffer an injury blow with Pablo Barrios.

Barcelona moved closer to securing the La Liga title with a 2-0 victory over Getafe on Saturday, thanks to goals from Fermin Lopez and Marcus Rashford.

This win puts them 11 points ahead of Real Madrid, who previously drew with Real Betis, significantly diminishing their chances of winning a trophy this season. Barcelona can clinch the title next weekend if they defeat Osasuna and Real Madrid fails to win against Espanyol. Despite missing key players Lamine Yamal and Raphinha due to injury, Barcelona managed to overcome a resilient Getafe side known for disrupting their opponents' rhythm.

Lopez dedicated his celebration to the injured Yamal, highlighting his importance to the team and wishing him a swift recovery before the World Cup. Rashford, on loan from Manchester United, sealed the win for Barcelona in the second half with a well-placed shot after a pass from Robert Lewandowski. In a separate match, Atletico Madrid boosted their confidence ahead of their Champions League semi-final clash with Arsenal by defeating Athletic Bilbao 3-2.

Alexander Sorloth scored twice for Atletico, while Antoine Griezmann also found the net. However, the victory was marred by an injury to midfielder Pablo Barrios, who was forced to leave the game in the second half. Barrios’s injury is a concern for Atletico as they prepare to face Arsenal, especially considering his recent return from a thigh injury.

Atletico currently sit fourth in La Liga, comfortably ahead of Real Betis, and their hopes for silverware this season rest on their Champions League campaign. The team is focused on gaining momentum and preserving key players for the crucial European tie. The match against Athletic Bilbao saw a back-and-forth affair, with Athletic taking the lead early on through Aitor Paredes. Griezmann quickly equalized for Atletico, and Sorloth’s goals secured the win.

Despite the positive result, the injury to Barrios cast a shadow over the victory. Atletico manager Diego Simeone acknowledged the difficulties Barrios faces with injuries and expressed hope for a speedy recovery. The team celebrated with their fans after the match, aiming to build confidence and support before their Champions League encounter with Arsenal.

Players like Alex Baena expressed strong belief in the team’s ability to succeed in the Champions League, emphasizing the importance of the club, stadium, and collective spirit





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