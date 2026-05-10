Barcelona Can Clinch La Liga Title in Desperate El Clasico Clash

Barcelona and Real Madrid are set for a pivotal El Clasico clash on Sunday (May 10), with Barcelona needing to secure a draw to clinch back-to-back La Liga titles. Despite facing an uphill battle, Barcelona have a slender 11-point lead over their rivals, which they will look to extend or turn into a three-point win with one point to ensure they match the all-time league record of scoring 100 points. The lead would also keep them on course to make history and celebrate in style.

Barcelona only need a draw against Real Madrid in a high-stakes El Clasico to clinch back-to-back La Liga titles later on Sunday (May 10), with Madrid in disarray after a dressing-room bust-up between two of their leading players.

Hansi Flick's side have an 11-point lead over their age-old rivals and while one point would be enough, a victory would keep them on course to make history – and celebrate in style. If Barcelona win their last four league games this season, starting with the battle against Alvaro Arbeloa's fracturing Madrid in Catalonia, they will match the all-time league record of 100 points





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Barcelona Vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga Title Back-To-Back Titles El Clasico Hansi Flick Madrid Disarray Alvaro Arbeloa FC Barcelona Alvaro Arbeloa Head Injury Madrid Dressing Room Bust-Up

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Liverpool's Alexander Isak's availability uncertain for Chelsea clashManager Arne Slot of Liverpool revealed that a late call will be made on striker Alexander Isak's availability for Saturday's Premier League match against Chelsea after the 26-year-old missed last week's defeat to Manchester United through injury.

Read more »

TFC Rekt Jagoan Terengganu, Nakal Motormatik 1-3Pemain Terengganu FC Bermasalah di Liga Super, Takluk 1-3 ke Imigresen FC

Read more »

The Clash of Adat and Modern Institutions in Negeri SembilanThe recent events in Negeri Sembilan have highlighted the collision between Adat Perpatih and modern institutions, with the removal of the Ujong undang Mubarak Dohak being declared invalid by the DKU. The crisis raises questions about the future of Adat Perpatih and its relationship with the constitution.

Read more »

James Onyekachukwu Berebut Bola, Kuching FC Keluar Imbang 3-3 melibas Selangor, Meleh di hadapan Jutaan di Stadium Hang JebatJames Onyekachukwu tampil impozan, mencatatkan dua jaringan emas bagi Kuching City FC ke arah menewaskan pasukan Melaka FC 3-1 dalam Liga Super. Sebuah aksi mengimbas gelora keselamatan, aması menarik minat juta-juta pengundi di Stadium Hang Jebat. Pada minit ke-40, Jerome Mpacko Etame menjadi penukar gol pertama, 71 dan 87込んで gol keduanya, menjadikan Kuching City FC menerajui empat jaringan dan kemenangan 3-1.

Read more »