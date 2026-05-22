Banks Reassess Monitoring Systems to Combat Sophisticated Scams

Banks are adjusting their monitoring systems to combat scams becoming increasingly technical and AI-driven. They are implementing additional scrutiny, enhanced security measures, and providing customers with a 12-hour cooling-off period to ensure balance between fraud prevention and customer convenience.

With scams becoming increasingly sophisticated and AI-driven, banks are reassessing monitoring systems . Banks are implementing additional scrutiny, heightened controls, and robust security measures to prevent fraud, as scammers utilize technological advancements.

Banks contact customers when suspicious transactions are detected, providing a balance between fraud prevention and customer convenience through a 12-hour cooling-off period. Macrokiosk co-founder warns that AI significantly increases the scale and sophistication of scams, necessitating a multidimensional approach to fraud prevention. SMS remains an important authentication layer in the wider ecosystem due to its accessibility, immediacy, and visibility





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Scams AI-Driven Banks Monitoring Systems Technology Evolution Behavioral Monitoring Trust Issue Cybersecurity Scams Evolution Sms Gateway Provider Authentication Ecosystem AI-Powered Fraud Monitoring Personalised AI Automated Conveying Datatables Hacker Banks Nature

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