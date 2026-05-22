Banking Sectorurgently needs to invest in people as technology reshapes financial services

Asian Institute of Chartered Bankers chairman Azman Hashim has highlighted the need for the sector to continue investing in people with the same urgency it invests in technology. According to AICB's 2025 survey, financial institutions identified technology outpacing workforce capabilities as the main barrier to closing skills gaps, underscoring the urgency to strengthen workforce readiness. Banking professionals must also exercise sound judgment, ethical leadership, long-term responsibility, and be prepared to manage new risks as the industry evolves.

Asian Institute of Chartered Bankers chairman Azman Hashim emphasized the need for the banking sector to continue investing in human capital alongside technological advancements, as emerging technologies and sustainability expectations reshape financial services.

According to AICB's 2025 survey, financial institutions identified technology outpacing workforce capabilities as the main barrier to closing skills gaps. Azman also highlighted the importance of ethical leadership, sound judgment, and long-term responsibility in an increasingly complex global environment. Bank Negara Malaysia deputy governor Adnan Zaylani emphasized the role of bankers to evolve beyond traditional financing and help spur growth.

The 9th Chartered Banker Conferment ceremony honored more than 700 banking professionals from various countries, including Cambodia, the Maldives, and the Philippines





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Asian Institute Of Chartered Bankers (AICB) Ch Banking Sector Investing In People Technology Achieving Workforce Readiness Bank Negara Malaysia Deputy Governor Adnan Zay Banking Professionals Financial Institutions Evolving Role Of Bankers Competition In Banking Services

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