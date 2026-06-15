Banking customers will no longer be charged a RM1 fee when withdrawing cash at ATMs or SRMs

Banking customers in Malaysia will no longer be charged a RM1 fee when withdrawing cash at automated teller machines (ATMs) or smart recycling machines (SRMs) starting July 1, said the Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM).

Banking customers will no longer be charged a RM1 fee when withdrawing cash at automated teller machines (ATMs) or smart recycling machines (SRMs) starting July 1, said the Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM).

The move allows debit card holders in Malaysia to access over 14,000 ATMs and SRMs across the country, regardless of the bank that issued their card. The exemption from this fee has no limit and applies to ATMs and SRMs operated by banks in Malaysia. This initiative, carried out in collaboration with Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet), reflects the continued commitment of the banking industry to making financial services more accessible, inclusive, and affordable for customers.

The banking industry recognizes that cash remains an important and necessary method of payment for many people in Malaysia to manage their daily lives. As a result, the abolition of the cash withdrawal fee between banks through ATMs reflects the industry's commitment to ensuring a reliable, easy, and affordable access to banking services, in addition to helping to reduce the financial burden on the people.

This initiative reaffirms the banking sector's continued efforts to support all segments of society by ensuring that customers have access to practical, inclusive, and customer-oriented financial services. Although cash remains a vital option for many communities, the industry also welcomes the increasing use of digital and cashless payments across the country. As Malaysia moves towards a more digital economy, banks will continue to strengthen and promote safe, seamless, and easy-to-use cashless payment solutions as a modern alternative for daily transactions.

The banking industry remains committed to empowering customers with the freedom to choose the payment method that best suits their needs, while advancing financial inclusion and improving the overall banking experience for all Malaysians





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Banking Malaysia Atms Srms Cash Withdrawal Fee

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