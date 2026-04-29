A banker testifies that 29 cheques from Mamfor to Bersatu were structured to evade detection, while Adidas Originals launches its first pet collection in Malaysia. Separately, two teens trespassing on LRT tracks are spared prosecution.

The trial of former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has taken a dramatic turn as a banker testified that RM19.5 million in donations to his political party, Bersatu, were flagged as suspicious and highly unusual.

The funds, allegedly delivered in 29 separate cheques from the Mamfor company, were presented as donations but raised immediate red flags within the banking sector. During the court proceedings, the banker stated that large, structured contributions to political parties are rare and often scrutinized under anti-money laundering regulations. The prosecution argued that the payments were not legitimate political donations but rather bribes disguised as contributions, linked to the Jana Wibawa infrastructure project.

The banker emphasized that the pattern of 29 cheques, each carefully below reporting thresholds, suggested an attempt to avoid detection. This testimony is a critical piece of evidence in the case, which has already seen Muhyiddin face multiple charges of corruption and money laundering. The defense, however, maintains that the funds were lawful donations used for party operations, including election campaigns. The trial has captivated the nation, highlighting the ongoing battle against political corruption in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, two teenagers caught trespassing on the Muhibbah LRT tracks in Bukit OUG were spared prosecution after the Deputy Public Prosecutor intervened. The teens, who were performing joget dance moves on the tracks for social media content, were initially arrested by police.

However, the DPP ordered their release to spare their future, citing their young age and lack of prior criminal records. The decision has sparked debate, with some praising the leniency and others calling for stricter enforcement to deter dangerous behavior on railway property. In the world of fashion, Adidas Originals has launched its first-ever pet collection in Malaysia, bringing sporty streetwear energy to furry companions.

The collection features the CALI TEE, a cotton T-shirt for pets with the iconic three stripes across the shoulders, available in four colors: Ballet Pink, Off-White Blue, Bright Yellow, and Rustic Green. Sizes cater to small, medium, and large breeds, from Pomeranians to golden retrievers.

Additionally, the collection includes genuine leather collars in burgundy or black, adorned with gold Trefoil studs and pendant detailing, exuding luxury streetwear vibes. PU leather pet carrier bags in Vintage Brown and Deep Olive Green complete the lineup, featuring ventilated front panels and roll-up side windows for pet comfort during travel.

Priced between RM179 and RM569, the collection is available on the Adidas Malaysia website and at select stores, including Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, The Exchange TRX, Suria KLCC, and Sunway Pyramid. This launch reflects a growing trend of pet humanization, where owners seek to integrate their pets into their lifestyle and fashion choices. The collection has been well-received by pet influencers and enthusiasts, who view it as a way to strengthen the bond between humans and animals through shared aesthetics.

However, some critics argue that such high-priced pet items are unnecessary and could fuel consumerism. Nevertheless, Adidas Originals has positioned itself as a leader in the pet fashion niche, tapping into the lucrative market of pet owners who treat their animals as family members. As the trial of Muhyiddin Yassin continues, and as fashion brands innovate, Malaysia remains a country of stark contrasts—legal battles over integrity intersect with cultural shifts in consumer behavior.

The banker’s testimony will undoubtedly influence the outcome of the trial, while the Adidas collection may set new standards for pet accessories in Southeast Asia. For the teens spared prosecution, their case serves as a reminder of the fine line between youthful recklessness and criminal liability. All these events underscore the dynamic and often unpredictable nature of Malaysian society





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Muhyiddin Trial Bersatu Donations Mamfor Cheques Adidas Pet Collection Teen Trespassing LRT

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