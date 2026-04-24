Bank Rakyat Offers Financing Deferment to Fire Victims in Sabah

Bank Rakyat is providing a deferment of up to six months on financing installment payments for customers affected by the recent fire in Kampung Bahagia, Sandakan, Sabah, covering various financing products.

Bank Rakyat has announced a financial relief measure for its customers affected by the recent devastating fire in Kampung Bahagia , Sandakan , Sabah . Recognizing the hardship faced by those who lost their homes in the incident which destroyed approximately 1,000 houses, the bank is offering a deferment of financing installment payments for up to six months.

This initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden on affected individuals and families during this incredibly challenging time. The deferment applies to a comprehensive range of Bank Rakyat’s financing products, including Islamic Home Financing (Pembiayaan Perumahan-i), Islamic Personal Financing (Peribadi-i), Islamic Vehicle Financing (Kenderaan-i), Islamic Vehicle Hire Purchase (Sewa Beli Kenderaan-i), Islamic Micro Financing (Mikro-i), Islamic Pawnbroking (Pajak Gadai-i), and Islamic Credit Cards (Kad Kredit-i).

However, it’s important to note that the deferment is subject to specific terms and conditions, which customers are encouraged to review carefully. Bank Rakyat expressed its deepest sympathy to all those impacted by the tragic fire, acknowledging the significant loss and disruption caused to the community. The bank emphasized that this installment deferment is a proactive step taken to demonstrate its commitment to supporting customers in times of need.

Beyond simply offering financial assistance, Bank Rakyat aims to provide a sense of stability and reassurance to those grappling with the aftermath of the disaster. The bank understands that rebuilding lives after such a catastrophic event requires time and resources, and this deferment is intended to provide breathing room for affected customers to focus on their immediate needs – securing shelter, replacing essential belongings, and navigating the recovery process.

The bank’s response highlights its dedication to responsible banking practices and its role as a supportive partner to the communities it serves. This isn’t merely a business transaction; it’s a demonstration of empathy and a commitment to social responsibility. Bank Rakyat hopes that this assistance will provide some measure of relief and help ease the financial strain on those who have lost so much.

Customers who have been affected by the Kampung Bahagia fire and wish to apply for the installment deferment are encouraged to visit the Bank Rakyat website at www.bankrakyat.com.my for detailed information and application procedures. Alternatively, they can find updates and information on Bank Rakyat’s official social media channels @mybankrakyat. For personalized assistance, customers can also visit the nearest Bank Rakyat branch, Centralized Bank Rakyat Card and Follow-up Centre, or contact the Bank Rakyat Call Centre at 1300 800 800.

Bank Rakyat is committed to making the application process as straightforward and accessible as possible, recognizing the emotional and logistical challenges faced by those affected. The bank’s representatives are prepared to provide guidance and support to ensure that eligible customers can benefit from this relief measure. Bank Rakyat reiterates its hope that the affected community will remain resilient in the face of this unforeseen adversity and that the installment deferment will contribute to their recovery and well-being.

The bank’s swift response underscores its dedication to being a reliable financial partner during times of crisis





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Bank Rakyat Sabah Fire Kampung Bahagia Sandakan Financing Deferment Financial Relief Islamic Banking

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