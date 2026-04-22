Bank Negara Malaysia's International Reserves Increase to US$128.8 Billion

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) announced a rise in its international reserves to US$128.8 billion as of April 15, 2026, demonstrating a strong external financial position and sufficient coverage for imports and short-term debt.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), the central bank of Malaysia, reported its international reserves reached US$128.8 billion as of April 15, 2026. This represents an increase from the US$126.6 billion held at the end of March 2026.

The central bank affirmed that the current reserve level is sufficient to finance 4.7 months of imported goods and services, and covers 0.9 times the total short-term external debt. This healthy reserve position underscores Malaysia’s strong external financial standing and its capacity to meet its international obligations. The increase in reserves provides a buffer against potential external shocks and contributes to the stability of the Malaysian Ringgit.

BNM actively manages the reserves to ensure they are adequate for the country’s needs while also optimizing returns. The composition of the reserves is strategically diversified to mitigate risks associated with currency fluctuations and global economic uncertainties.

The primary components of the reserves are detailed as follows: foreign currency holdings amounted to US$112.9 billion, reserves with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) totaled US$1.3 billion, Special Drawing Rights (SDR) were valued at US$5.9 billion, gold holdings were worth US$6.4 billion, and other reserve assets contributed US$2.3 billion. This diversified portfolio demonstrates BNM’s commitment to prudent reserve management. The allocation across different asset classes helps to balance liquidity, safety, and return objectives.

The gold holdings, in particular, serve as a traditional store of value and a hedge against inflation. The SDRs, issued by the IMF, represent a claim to currency held by IMF member countries. The foreign currency holdings are primarily denominated in major currencies such as the US dollar, Euro, and Japanese Yen. The overall total assets of BNM reached RM614.380 billion.

This encompasses foreign exchange and gold reserves, alongside other reserves including SDRs, amounting to RM519.8 billion. Additionally, Malaysian government securities were valued at RM13.10 billion, deposits with financial institutions reached RM456.52 billion, loans and advances stood at RM28.81 billion, land, buildings, and other fixed assets were valued at RM4.55 billion, and other assets totaled RM47.55 billion. The total sum of capital and liabilities also amounted to RM614.38 billion.

This includes paid-up capital of RM100 million, reserves totaling RM193.33 billion, currency in circulation at RM186.19 billion, deposits from financial institutions at RM120.50 billion, deposits from the Federal Government at RM6.45 billion, other deposits at RM70.33 billion, BNM notes at RM7.30 billion, SDR allocations at RM26.37 billion, and other liabilities at RM3.78 billion. The structure of liabilities reflects the central bank’s role in managing the country’s monetary policy and financial system.

The currency in circulation represents the banknotes and coins in the hands of the public. Deposits from financial institutions and the government are key sources of funding for BNM’s operations. The SDR allocations represent the country’s quota with the IMF. The consistent monitoring and management of both assets and liabilities are crucial for maintaining the stability and integrity of the Malaysian financial system.

BNM’s transparent reporting of its reserve position reinforces confidence in the country’s economic management and its ability to navigate global economic challenges. The central bank will continue to monitor global economic developments and adjust its reserve management strategies accordingly to ensure the long-term stability of the Malaysian economy





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