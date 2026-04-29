Bank Negara Malaysia Penalizes Zurich Entities for Sanctions Breaches

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has imposed a total penalty of RM1.56 million on Zurich General Insurance Malaysia Bhd and Zurich General Takaful Malaysia Bhd for failing to comply with Targeted Financial Sanctions (TFS) requirements. The breaches involved failures in updating sanction lists, inadequate customer screening, and delayed reporting of suspicious transactions.

Bank Negara Malaysia ( BNM ), the central bank of Malaysia, has imposed administrative monetary penalties totaling RM1.56 million on two entities belonging to Zurich in Malaysia following breaches of Targeted Financial Sanctions ( TFS ) requirements.

This enforcement action underscores BNM’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of the Malaysian financial system and ensuring strict adherence to international standards regarding financial sanctions. Zurich General Insurance Malaysia Bhd (ZGIMB) has been fined RM1.04 million, while Zurich General Takaful Malaysia Bhd (ZGTMB) faces a penalty of RM520,000. The penalties stem from failures in updating sanction lists and conducting adequate customer screening, ultimately leading to potential risks related to illicit financial flows.

BNM clarified that as reporting institutions, both ZGIMB and ZGTMB are obligated to promptly update their sanction databases immediately after the issuance of the Domestic Lists. The investigation revealed a critical lapse in this process, resulting in customer screening procedures being conducted using outdated information. This failure created a significant vulnerability, allowing entities listed on the Domestic Lists to be onboarded as customers.

Furthermore, the investigation uncovered instances where potential matches to sanctioned entities were not properly identified, and subsequent investigations to verify these potential matches were not undertaken. The situation was exacerbated by ZGIMB’s failure to freeze funds and report to the authorities promptly upon identifying funds linked to sanctioned entities. This represents a serious breach of TFS regulations and demonstrates a lack of robust controls within the organization.

The central bank emphasized that all reporting institutions must diligently comply with TFS requirements, and BNM will not hesitate to take supervisory or enforcement actions against those who fail to meet their regulatory obligations. This firm stance is intended to deter future non-compliance and reinforce the importance of a strong sanctions compliance framework.

The root causes of these deficiencies, according to BNM, were identified as gaps in the sanction screening systems, inadequate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and a lack of sufficient oversight and staff awareness. These systemic weaknesses allowed the breaches to occur and highlighted the need for comprehensive improvements in Zurich’s compliance program.

In response to the enforcement action, Zurich has taken remedial steps to enhance its internal procedures and has implemented retraining programs for its staff to strengthen compliance with TFS requirements. These measures are aimed at addressing the identified weaknesses and preventing similar breaches from occurring in the future.

BNM, in determining the amount of the penalties, considered several factors, including the severity of the violations, the lack of adequate due diligence measures, the entities’ prior compliance record, and the effectiveness of the corrective actions taken following the breaches. Both Zurich entities have reportedly settled the penalty payments as of January 26th.

This case serves as a clear warning to all financial institutions operating in Malaysia about the importance of maintaining robust TFS compliance programs and the potential consequences of non-compliance. The enforcement action by BNM demonstrates its proactive approach to safeguarding the financial system from being used for illicit purposes and its commitment to upholding international standards in the fight against financial crime





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Bank Negara Malaysia BNM Zurich Financial Sanctions TFS Compliance Penalties

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