Bank Muamalat Launches ATLAS, Expanding Shariah-Compliant Digital Banking

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad is strengthening its digital presence with the ATLAS platform, introducing new products and features designed to enhance the digital banking experience for its customers, particularly focusing on Shariah compliance and lifestyle integration.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad is significantly enhancing its digital strategy through the ATLAS platform, introducing three new products this year – a credit card, investment products, and improvements to the application's features – all aimed at expanding its Shariah-compliant digital banking ecosystem.

Hazrizal Hassan, Director of Digital Banking at Bank Muamalat, stated that this initiative is a crucial step in solidifying the bank's position as a digitally-driven Islamic financial institution, aligning with the evolving consumer behavior increasingly reliant on technology-based financial solutions. He highlighted upcoming innovations including lifestyle functions such as akikah (sacrificial animal for birth) and korban (sacrificial animal for Eid al-Adha) services, alongside enriching the reward and loyalty systems to boost customer engagement.

ATLAS distinguishes itself from other digital banks by emphasizing a lifestyle banking concept that integrates two core pillars. The first pillar focuses on rewards and loyalty programs, while the second emphasizes the integration of daily needs for Muslim users, such as prayer times, zakat (alms-giving) calculations, charitable giving options, and access to a digital Quran, all within a single platform.

Despite its Islamic lifestyle-focused features, ATLAS remains inclusive and open to all users regardless of their religious beliefs, offering flexibility to customize the application's functions according to individual needs. Launched on the Apple Store in June last year and Google Play in July, the ATLAS digital banking application has been in the market for nearly ten months and has demonstrated promising initial performance. To date, ATLAS has attracted over 20,000 users, with the majority being young people.

More than 85 percent of users are under 45 years old, and 60 percent are under 35, indicating high acceptance among the digital generation and young professionals. Datuk Khairul Kamarudin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank Muamalat, described ATLAS as a significant step in the bank's digitalization journey and its aspiration to redefine Islamic banking for the modern era.

He emphasized that ATLAS is not merely a banking application but is designed to become an integral part of customers' daily lives, combining financial management with lifestyle elements. Rooted in the principle of trust (amanah), the bank is committed to providing transparent and responsible services. ATLAS offers solutions that are not only innovative but also provide long-term benefits to customers.

In supporting Malaysia's acceleration towards a digital economy, ATLAS also plays a vital role in expanding access to inclusive and secure financial services, ensuring that no one is left behind in this transformative wave. ATLAS offers a fully Shariah-compliant savings account equipped with a 'Savings Pouch' feature and competitive profit rates up to 2.25 percent per annum. As a fully digital platform, ATLAS enables customers to open and manage accounts anytime, anywhere, without relying on physical branches.

Beyond core banking functions, the platform also supports users' lifestyle needs holistically, particularly for Muslim users, through integrated features such as prayer times, daily prayers, Quran access, Qibla direction, and a mosque locator





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Bank Muamalat ATLAS Digital Banking Shariah Compliance Fintech

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