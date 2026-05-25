Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd saw a 8.9% decrease in net profit to RM115 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year. The decrease was primarily caused by higher overheads, increased finance costs and lower net income, partially offset by a decrease in allowances for impairment on financing. The bank’s revenue rose to RM1.25 billion from RM1.23 billion in the previous year. Bank Islam’s net income for 1Q26 was RM666.1 million, slightly lower than the previous year, primarily due to a 18.1% decline in non-fund-based income.

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd recorded a net profit of RM115 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, down 8.9% from the same period last year.

The decline was primarily caused by higher overheads, increased finance costs and lower net income, partially offset by a decline in allowances for impairment on financing. The bank's revenue rose to RM1.25 billion from RM1.23 billion in the previous year.

Bank Islam's net income for 1Q26 was RM666.1 million, slightly lower than the previous year, primarily due to a 18.1% decline in non-fund-based income, which includes lower investment, foreign exchange, fee and commission income, as well as the absence of a one-off property disposal gain recorded in 1Q25. This was partially offset by a 3.1% increase in net fund-based income, driven by higher interest on investment securities.

In 1Q26, total overheads rose to RM414.9 million, driven by investments in talent and technology. The bank's net allowance for impairment on financing and advances fell 32% to RM54.2 million, with a decrease in financTherefore, the financing credit cost to 0.29%. As of March 31, 2026, the bank’s gross impair,ed financing ratio was at 1.02%, below the industry average of 1.40%. During the same period, the bank’s total assets grew 8.7% year-on-year to RM106.8 billion.

The net assets per share stood at RM35.3. Bank Islam’s gross financing increased 5.9% year-on-year to RM76.1 billion, driven by growth in both group retail banking and group institutional banking, which expanded 5.5% and 7.1%, respectively. Financing growth was supported by higher customer deposits and investment accounts, which rose 9.2% year-on-year to RM88.1 billion. Current and savings accounts stood with 30.3 billion, representing 34.4% of total deposits and investment.

The follow-ing are the Capital Adequacy Ratio(Cet1) and Total Capital which were 13.6% and 18.4% respectively as of end-March 2026. The CEO, Datin life, Paduka Teh Maim Zulaziz, chief executive officer of Bank Islam, remains confident in the banks ability to strengthen there position statements. "We remain focused on our strategy of accelerating digital adoption as depicted by advance towards a more mature and digital geared organisation. Delivering unparalleled customer solutions for customers.

Adopting digital means improving resolutions. A smarter platform will enable our group retail banking and institutional banking channels to produce ever more innovative products in an increasingly complex talescape. But change is not necessarily a journey and will need time as stated by our central. CEO remained positive and courageous.

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Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd Net Profit 1Q26 Higher Overheads Finance Costs Revenue Bank Islam

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