Bank Indonesia Deploys Smart Interventions to Stabilize Depreciating Rupiah

Indonesia's central bank ramps up monetary policy efforts, including increased bill sales and market participation, to counter the rupiah’s record-low slide amid rising oil prices, fiscal concerns, and geopolitical tensions.

Bank Indonesia is set to bolster its monetary policy tools to stabilize the rupiah as it continues to face downward pressure. The central bank has pledged to maintain an active presence in foreign-exchange markets, utilizing spot transactions, offshore and domestic non-deliverable forwards, and other policy instruments to mitigate the currency's decline.

Senior deputy governor Destry Damayanti emphasized the bank's commitment to combating the weakening trend, noting that capital inflows into the central bank’s rupiah securities and government bonds have shown signs of improvement. The rupiah reached a historic low of 17,534 per dollar on Wednesday after breaching 17,525 per dollar the day before. This marks a nearly 5% decline for the currency this year, making it one of the worst performers among emerging markets.

The depreciation is driven by several factors, including rising oil prices due to geopolitical tensions, concerns over Indonesia's fiscal outlook, and the potential for an MSCI Inc downgrade for local stocks. These pressures have also dampened demand at a recent government bond auction, where total bids fell to 51.40 trillion rupiah (US$2.93 billion), with a bid-to-target ratio of 1.43—the lowest since January 7, 2025.

The government only managed to sell 30.3 trillion rupiah worth of bonds and bills, falling short of its target for the first time since September 9. To counter the currency's weakening, Bank Indonesia has intensified its efforts by increasing the sale of central bank bills, with outstanding amounts reaching the highest level in nearly two years.

Despite these challenges, Damayanti expressed optimism that seasonal factors—such as dollar demand for foreign debt servicing, dividend repatriation, and outflows tied to Islamic pilgrimages—will ease, allowing the rupiah to return to its fundamental value. However, she did not specify a target level for the currency's recovery.

Meanwhile, other Asian central banks, including those in the Philippines and India, are also adopting measures to defend their currencies amid heightened market volatility





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