Bangladeshi Worker Fined for MyKad Fraud to Obtain Subsidised Petrol

A Bangladeshi petrol station worker was fined RM10,000 by a Kuala Lumpur Magistrate's Court for using two MyKads to illegally purchase Budi Madani RON95 subsidised petrol. The court found Md Jakir Hossain guilty of using the identity cards of two Malaysians without lawful reason.

KUALA LUMPUR : A Bangladeshi national employed as a petrol station attendant has been penalised by the Magistrate's Court in Kuala Lumpur with a substantial fine of RM10,000 for the unlawful possession and utilisation of two Malaysian identity cards, commonly known as MyKads.

The purpose of this illicit activity was to procure Budi Madani RON95 subsidised petrol, thereby defrauding the intended beneficiaries of the government subsidy program. The case was heard before Magistrate Aina Azahra Arifin on Tuesday, May 5th, where Md Jakir Hossain, aged 50, entered a guilty plea to two separate charges relating to the unauthorised use of the identity documents of two Malaysian citizens.

The magistrate, after careful consideration of the facts presented, imposed a fine of RM5,000 for each charge, with a contingency of seven months imprisonment should the fine remain unpaid. Fortunately for the accused, he was able to settle the full amount of the fine, avoiding any custodial sentence. The offences took place over a period spanning from February 8th to April 22nd, 2025, at a petrol station situated on Jalan Pahang in Kuala Lumpur.

The charges were brought under Regulation 25(1)(o) of the National Registration Regulations 1990, a legal framework that prescribes penalties of up to RM20,000 in fines, a maximum imprisonment term of three years, or a combination of both for such transgressions. The prosecution, led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Hench Goh, strongly advocated for a sentence that would adequately reflect the severity of the offence and the consequential losses incurred by the victims of the fraudulent activity.

Goh highlighted the fact that the accused had ample opportunity to return the illegally obtained MyKads to their rightful owners but deliberately chose to exploit them for personal gain, specifically to access and misuse the subsidised petrol allocation. The case originated from a complaint filed by a Malaysian citizen who discovered a significant and unexplained reduction in his Budi95 subsidised petrol balance.

On April 22nd, 2025, the complainant noted that his available balance had plummeted from 94.937 litres to a mere 44.637 litres. Suspecting foul play, he immediately reported the discrepancy, recalling that he had lost his MyKad the previous day. His suspicion centred on the possibility that his lost identification document had been illicitly used to purchase subsidised fuel at the petrol station on Jalan Pahang.

A swift investigation was launched, involving a thorough review of the petrol station's Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage. This review provided crucial evidence that led to the identification and subsequent arrest of the accused, Md Jakir Hossain. A subsequent search of Hossain's rented accommodation yielded further incriminating evidence – the recovery of not one, but two MyKads, belonging to the complainant and another unrelated Malaysian individual. This discovery solidified the case against the accused and paved the way for his conviction.

The incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by authorities in combating the misuse of government subsidies and the importance of safeguarding personal identification documents. The Budi Madani program, designed to provide targeted fuel subsidies to eligible Malaysian citizens, has been vulnerable to fraudulent activities, with individuals exploiting loopholes to illegally benefit from the scheme. The use of stolen or illegally obtained MyKads to purchase subsidised petrol represents a significant drain on public resources and undermines the program's intended objectives.

The court's decision to impose a substantial fine serves as a deterrent to others who may be tempted to engage in similar fraudulent practices. Furthermore, the case highlights the effectiveness of utilising CCTV footage and conducting thorough investigations to apprehend perpetrators and bring them to justice. The National Registration Department continues to emphasise the importance of responsible MyKad ownership and encourages citizens to report any loss or suspected misuse of their identification documents immediately.

The authorities are also exploring additional measures to enhance the security of the Budi Madani program and prevent future instances of fraud, including the implementation of more robust verification procedures and the adoption of advanced technological solutions. This case serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and cooperation between citizens and law enforcement agencies to protect public funds and ensure the integrity of government initiatives.

The successful prosecution of Md Jakir Hossain sends a clear message that such fraudulent activities will not be tolerated and that those who engage in them will face the full force of the law





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Mykad Fraud Subsidised Petrol Budi Madani RON95 Bangladeshi Worker Magistrate's Court Kuala Lumpur National Registration Regulations Petrol Station CCTV Imprisonment Fine

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