Bangladeshi Gaming Creator 'Advance Gaming' Dies in Crash Caused by Suspected Drunk Driver

Muzahid Millad, known as Advance Gaming, a 22-year-old Bangladeshi gaming content creator, was killed in a car crash on the Maju Expressway in Malaysia. A 31-year-old military personnel has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. The incident has sparked widespread grief and calls for justice within the Bangladeshi gaming community.

A tragic incident on the Maju Expressway in Malaysia has resulted in the death of Muzahid Millad, a 22-year-old Bangladeshi gaming content creator known as Advance Gaming .

The accident, believed to have been caused by a drunk driver, occurred while Muzahid and his wife, Nafisa Tabassum Adiba, were travelling from Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Muzahid tragically passed away at the scene, while his wife sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical care at Hospital Kuala Lumpur. The couple had recently arrived in Malaysia for a planned week-long holiday, originating from their home in Habiganj, Bangladesh.

The news of Muzahid’s death has deeply impacted the Bangladeshi online gaming community, triggering a wave of grief and calls for justice. Social media platforms are flooded with messages expressing condolences and demands for accountability, with hashtags such as #JusticeForMuzahid, #JusticeForAdvanceGaming, and #BangladeshDemandsJustice rapidly gaining traction. A formal announcement confirming Muzahid’s passing was posted on the Advance Gaming YouTube channel in Bengali, requesting prayers for the deceased.

The outpouring of support highlights the significant influence and positive impact Muzahid had within the gaming sphere. His content resonated with a large audience, and his untimely death has left a void in the community. The incident underscores the vulnerability of road users and the devastating consequences of driving under the influence. Authorities have responded swiftly to the incident, arresting a 31-year-old military personnel suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which addresses offences related to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. This legal action is a crucial step towards ensuring justice for Muzahid and his family, and sending a strong message against reckless driving. The investigation will likely involve a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the crash, including blood alcohol content testing and witness statements.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of responsible driving and the potential for catastrophic consequences when road safety is compromised. The Bangladeshi community in Malaysia, and beyond, are now awaiting the outcome of the investigation and hoping for a fair and just resolution to this heartbreaking case.

The loss of a young life, full of potential, is a devastating blow, and the focus now shifts to supporting Muzahid’s family and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable for their actions





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