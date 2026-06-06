BAM Tightens Discipline: Players Face Tournament Bans for Rule Breaches

BAM reaffirms strict disciplinary measures, including tournament bans and hostel residency requirements, to improve national team performance.

PETALING JAYA: The Badminton Association of Malaysia ( BAM ) has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy towards disciplinary breaches within the national team. In a stern warning to players, BAM president Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz announced that those who violate rules will be barred from competing in tournaments.

Repeat offenders risk being dropped from the squad entirely. The decision follows recommendations from the performance committee, which highlighted several undisclosed disciplinary issues among both junior and senior players. Speaking after BAM's council meeting and annual general meeting on Saturday, June 6, Tengku Zafrul emphasized that the association will no longer tolerate such infractions. While declining to name specific individuals to respect player privacy, he made it clear that the consequences would be visible through tournament participation.

This move aims to instill greater accountability and professionalism in the national setup, which has faced criticism for inconsistent performances on the international stage. BAM has been under pressure to overhaul its management and player conduct policies after a series of early exits at major tournaments. The new disciplinary measures extend beyond tournament bans. Tengku Zafrul reiterated that only married players are permitted to reside outside the Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara.

Unmarried players must live in the hostel, a rule that has sparked some resistance. According to the president, while most players comply, a few have requested to commute from home for personal reasons. BAM, however, deemed these explanations insufficient unless medically justified, such as caring for ill parents. The rule is designed to foster team cohesion and ensure players are fully focused on training.

Tengku Zafrul stated that all players who are not married should be residing in the hostel, and if they do not want to do that then they cannot represent BAM. This strict approach underscores BAM's commitment to creating a disciplined environment conducive to elite performance. The association believes that centralized living arrangements facilitate better monitoring of players' physical and mental well-being, as well as tighter integration of training schedules.

The performance committee's suggestions also include increased emphasis on mental health support and customized training programs for top athletes. However, the immediate focus remains on curbing rule violations. BAM hopes that these measures will restore public confidence and elevate Malaysia's standing in global badminton, especially ahead of the upcoming Olympic qualifying cycle. Critics have long called for stronger leadership within the organization, and these announcements signal a shift towards a more no-nonsense approach.

Players are now on notice that their conduct, both on and off the court, will be scrutinized. The association is also exploring ways to better communicate expectations to athletes, including workshops on professionalism. With the 2024 Paris Olympics approaching, BAM is determined to field a disciplined and motivated squad capable of challenging the sport's powerhouses. Tengku Zafrul concluded by urging players to take these rules seriously, as the association's patience has worn thin.

The message is clear: conformity to team regulations is non-negotiable, and those who fail to adhere will find themselves sidelined. In addition, the association is reviewing its athlete support systems to ensure that players have access to the best possible training facilities and psychological counseling. The residency rule, in particular, has been a point of contention among some players who feel it restricts their personal freedom.

However, BAM maintains that the hostel environment is essential for building team spirit and discipline. The president also mentioned that the performance committee is working on a comprehensive plan to address the root causes of indiscipline, which may include revised codes of conduct and more frequent evaluations. These initiatives are part of BAM's broader strategy to rejuvenate Malaysian badminton and produce world-class athletes who can compete consistently at the highest level.

The association is confident that with these measures, the national team will be better prepared for future challenges and will restore the pride of the nation in international badminton





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