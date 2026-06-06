BAM Takes Bold Step to Split Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik for Olympic Future

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has decided to split the world No. 3 men's doubles pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in upcoming tournaments to test new combinations for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Performance committee chairman Datuk Seri Lee Chong Wei announced the plan after the association's annual general meeting.

PETALING JAYA: The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) is accelerating its preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics by making a bold decision to split its top men's doubles pair, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik , for several upcoming tournaments.

Performance committee chairman Datuk Seri Lee Chong Wei confirmed the move after the association's council meeting and annual general meeting on Saturday, stating that it is a wise decision to test new combinations ahead of the crucial Olympic qualification period. Chong Wei emphasized that the association cannot afford to wait until the last minute, as next year is pivotal for securing Olympic spots.

Countries typically begin experimenting with new pairings in January, but BAM chose to act earlier, before the Asian Games, to allow ample time for the new duos to gel. The split will see Aaron partnering Tee Kai Wun, while Wooi Yik will team up with Man Wei Chong. These scratch pairs will be tested at the Japan Open, Korea Masters, Denmark Open, and French Open.

Aaron has previously partnered Kai Wun several times, including at the recent Thomas Cup Finals in Horsens, where they showed promising chemistry. However, for the World Championships, the original pair will be reinstated due to ranking requirements. Chong Wei noted that the decision was made after extensive discussions with the coaching staff, underscoring the need for bravery in making changes to improve long-term prospects.

The rationale behind the early experimentation is to identify the best combinations for the 2028 Olympics, avoiding the pitfalls of last-minute changes. BAM wants to ensure that whichever pair emerges from these trials has enough time to build synergy and gain ranking points. Chong Wei expressed optimism that if the scratch pairs perform well, they could be maintained all the way to Los Angeles.

This strategy reflects a forward-looking approach, as the association seeks to rebuild and strengthen its men's doubles department after recent mixed results. The move has been welcomed by fans and analysts, who see it as a necessary step to stay competitive against dominant pairs from China, Indonesia, and Japan. Historically, BAM has been cautious about splitting successful pairs, but the current landscape demands innovation. With the Olympic qualification window opening soon, every tournament counts.

The Japan Open in late August will be the first test, followed by the Korea Masters, Denmark Open, and French Open in October. These tournaments will provide a robust platform to evaluate the new partnerships under high-pressure conditions. Chong Wei also highlighted that the coaches will closely monitor the progress and provide targeted training to address any weaknesses.

The ultimate goal is to field a pair that can challenge for gold in Los Angeles, a target that requires both technical excellence and mental fortitude. In addition to the on-court experiments, BAM is also focusing on developing younger players through its academy system. The decision to split Aaron and Wooi Yik is part of a broader strategy to create depth in the men's doubles squad.

While the original pair remains world No. 3 and a formidable force, their recent performances have plateaued, prompting the need for fresh dynamics. Chong Wei believes that by exploring different combinations, BAM can unlock new potential and perhaps discover a partnership that exceeds expectations. The association is committed to making tough choices now to avoid regrets later, a sentiment that resonates with the national badminton community.

As the badminton world watches closely, BAM's proactive approach could set a precedent for other associations. The next few months will be crucial in determining whether this gamble pays off. For Aaron, Wooi Yik, and their new partners, the pressure is on to deliver results that justify the split. But for now, BAM and its supporters are hopeful that these changes will pave the way for a brighter Olympic future





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Badminton Association Of Malaysia Aaron Chia Soh Wooi Yik Lee Chong Wei Olympic Qualification

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik knocked out of Indonesia Open by Indonesian pairWorld No. 3 Malaysian men's doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik were eliminated in the second round of the Indonesia Open by unseeded Indonesian duo Raymond Indra-Nikolaus Joaquin in straight games. The Malaysians, still searching for their first title of the season, lost 21-14, 21-14. In other matches, Leong Jun Hao also exited, while Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai upset a higher-ranked Indonesian pair to reach the quarter-finals.

Read more »

Malaysia's top pairs Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Pearly Tan-M Thinaah through to Indonesia Open second roundThe Kremlin's economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev told AFP that Europe needed Russian oil and gas to survive a looming energy crisis triggered by instability in the Middle East. Western nations have hit Russian energy with sanctions since the start of the war in Ukraine, but European countries have continued to buy Russian gas - LNG in particular - from their former key supplier.

Read more »

Anthropic calls for pause of global AI developmentPETALING JAYA: Malaysia's No. 1 men's doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik will be split up for the Japan Open from July 14-19, with both players set to partner different teammates.

Read more »

BAM Tightens Discipline: Players Face Tournament Bans for Rule BreachesBAM reaffirms strict disciplinary measures, including tournament bans and hostel residency requirements, to improve national team performance.

Read more »