BAM Splits Hoo Pang Ron and Cheng Su Yin, New Pairings Announced

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has decided to separate the mixed doubles pair of Hoo Pang Ron and Cheng Su Yin due to their lack of progress. Su Yin will now partner with Jimmy Wong, while Pang Ron will likely play professionally and is set to partner with Lai Pei Jing. This move aims to strengthen the mixed doubles sector.

The decision to separate the mixed doubles badminton pair of Hoo Pang Ron and Cheng Su Yin is considered a necessary move, especially given their lack of progress since last year. Nova Widianto, the head coach for mixed doubles, had previously signaled that he would split up Pang Ron and Su Yin if they failed to improve their performance and continued to be eliminated in the early rounds of tournaments.

Following their first-round exit at the Asian Championships in Ningbo, China, last Wednesday, the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) initiated the separation, affecting the pair who once held the world No. 13 ranking. As a result of this decision, Su Yin will now partner with Jimmy Wong, who has rejoined BAM after the 23-year-old player's separation from his previous partner, Lai Pei Jing. Rexy Mainaky, the Doubles Coaching Director at the Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM), explained that after a year and a half of monitoring and evaluating Pang Ron's performance, the decision was made to split him from Su Yin. “This decision was made in consultation with coach Nova, where we decided to separate the pair and have Su Yin pair with a new partner, Jimmy Wong,” he said in a statement released today. The Indonesian-born coach added that Pang Ron has been released from the national squad. This means the 28-year-old, who is also the younger brother of former national women's doubles player Vivian Hoo, will pursue his career as a professional player. Pang Ron is also reportedly set to partner with veteran player Pei Jing. The BAM's decision is seen as a proactive measure to strengthen the mixed doubles sector, which has been overly reliant on the achievements of world champions Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei. Jimmy is considered a suitable partner for Su Yin, 22, due to his physical advantages and sharp smash, as well as the age difference of only one year. The Malaysia Masters, scheduled for May 19-24, will be the first test for the new pairing, with Jimmy expected to join training sessions with ABM next week





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